WCAX
Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
WCAX
In the Garden: Living Christmas Trees
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it may be time to pick up a Christmas tree. If you’re interested in growing a living Christmas tree for the holidays, Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
Vermonters use different strategies to find savings as they tackle holiday shopping lists
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyber Monday is a day for shoppers to snag a great deal on holiday buys from the comfort of their couches. But are Vermonters participating in the trend? Many shoppers told our Elissa Borden they didn’t partake in Black Friday sales and didn’t plan to buy anything on Cyber Monday.
WCAX
Ambassadors to again walk Burlington streets to help shoppers feel safe
Vt. man accused of recklessly firing gun in home appears in court. A Shaftsbury man appeared in court on Monday after police said he recklessly fired a gun inside his home while others-- including a child-- were inside. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce. Updated: 4 hours ago. Each jar...
WCAX
Morning weather webcsat
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say. Police say a pair of men armed with a knife and some kind of fireplace poker robbed a quick stop in Brandon on Sunday night. Updated: 19 hours ago. Some wrapped up their Thanksgiving holiday weekend by going...
WCAX
Get Cyber Monday deals from local shops
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the first holiday shopping weekend of the season is coming to a close, many people are turning their sights to Cyber Monday. According to Adobe Analytics, consumers spent $10.7 billion online last year with most purchases being done on Amazon. But if you’re looking to...
WCAX
The day after Black Friday is all about shopping local
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Major retailers get a lot of attention on Black Friday… but the day after is all about shopping local. “Everybody wants to go out and feel like they’ve done so good in their community. Shopping is a fun thing to do for your community,” said Jessica Gaudette, the owner of As the Crow Flies, a kitchen supply store in St. Albans.
WCAX
Experience what a 19th century Thanksgiving was like
Burlington Beer Co. partnership with Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. U.S. Ski & Snowboard's new women's initiative: The Heroic Movement. The Heroic movement is designed to celebrate and empower women in skiing and snowboarding. Learning more about sled dogs. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST. Hundreds gathered as the...
WCAX
Discover the ‘Smatterings Market’ on Sundays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sundays, “Smatterings Market” will be open at the Burlington Beer Company. They’re doing this in partnership with the Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. The flea market is filled...
WCAX
You Can Quote Me: Nov. 27, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a new partnership aims to help boost new companies in Vermont and provide new opportunities for some area college students. We talk to Champlain College President Alex Fernandez and Russ Scully with Hula. The man responsible for uniting...
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
WCAX
AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major glass making company in Vermont is celebrating their 15th year anniversary. AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally. On a good day and especially during the holidays, they can see up to...
Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?
Mitchell has been playing gigs in the Winooski and Burlington area for more than 30 years. He’s worked with Jay-Z, Janet Jackson, Yoko Ono, Backstreet Boys, The Strokes, Michael Buble and Moby. But still he feels danger when he steps outside. Read the story on VTDigger here: Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?.
WCAX
Why some neighbors don’t like plans for a sculpture in a Burlington park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new public art sculpture is coming to a park in Burlington’s Old North End, but some in the neighborhood are concerned about it. “It was very overwhelming. I was upset for the fact that it did not have local input,” said Jean Wolfe, who lives and works in the Old North End.
WCAX
Holiday train to make stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday train will be making stops across Northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30-minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
Vermont cannabis retailers well-stocked for holidays
Dispensaries are confident they will have the supply to meet the expected high demand.
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
WCAX
South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles
