Burlington, VT

WCAX

Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

In the Garden: Living Christmas Trees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it may be time to pick up a Christmas tree. If you’re interested in growing a living Christmas tree for the holidays, Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Morning weather webcsat

Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say. Police say a pair of men armed with a knife and some kind of fireplace poker robbed a quick stop in Brandon on Sunday night.
BRANDON, VT
WCAX

Get Cyber Monday deals from local shops

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the first holiday shopping weekend of the season is coming to a close, many people are turning their sights to Cyber Monday. According to Adobe Analytics, consumers spent $10.7 billion online last year with most purchases being done on Amazon. But if you’re looking to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

The day after Black Friday is all about shopping local

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Major retailers get a lot of attention on Black Friday… but the day after is all about shopping local. “Everybody wants to go out and feel like they’ve done so good in their community. Shopping is a fun thing to do for your community,” said Jessica Gaudette, the owner of As the Crow Flies, a kitchen supply store in St. Albans.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Experience what a 19th century Thanksgiving was like

Burlington Beer Co. partnership with Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. U.S. Ski & Snowboard's new women's initiative: The Heroic Movement. The Heroic movement is designed to celebrate and empower women in skiing and snowboarding. Learning more about sled dogs. Hundreds gathered as the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Discover the ‘Smatterings Market’ on Sundays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sundays, “Smatterings Market” will be open at the Burlington Beer Company. They’re doing this in partnership with the Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. The flea market is filled...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

You Can Quote Me: Nov. 27, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a new partnership aims to help boost new companies in Vermont and provide new opportunities for some area college students. We talk to Champlain College President Alex Fernandez and Russ Scully with Hula. The man responsible for uniting...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major glass making company in Vermont is celebrating their 15th year anniversary. AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally. On a good day and especially during the holidays, they can see up to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Holiday train to make stops in North Country on Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday train will be making stops across Northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30-minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles

Vt. man accused of recklessly firing gun in home appears in court. A Shaftsbury man appeared in court on Monday after police said he recklessly fired a gun inside his home while others-- including a child-- were inside.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

