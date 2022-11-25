Read full article on original website
Sarah Hyland Unpacks Those Flirty Scenes In Bumper In Berlin
Sarah Hyland may be new to the Pitch Perfect universe, but she’s already made a splash. As the happy-go-lucky aspiring singer Heidi, Hyland sang sweet love songs with Adam DeVine’s Bumper in the Peacock spinoff series Bumper in Berlin. But her most surprising duo moment came later in the season, when she got unexpectedly flirty with Bumper’s rival songstress, Gisela. The spark between Heidi and Gisela was just as surprising for viewers as it was for Heidi herself, and below, Hyland tells Elite Daily about one of the most exciting moments of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.
Billie's Least Fav Song Of Hers Is An Early Career Classic
Billie Eilish’s discography is packed with hits, Grammy awards, and even an Oscar. Amid all the accolades and streams, the “Happier Than Ever” singer admitted there’s one song of her own that’s not her favorite. Which song is it? Here’s a hint: It’s from Eilish’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, which dropped in August 2017.
Adam Sandler roasts himself, Ben Stiller at Gotham Awards: 'People in prison need movies, too'
Adam Sandler hit the Oscar trail with an uproarious speech at Monday's Gotham Awards, where "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won big.
Cardi B's Holiday Drink Recipe On TikTok Is A Cozy & Boozy Sip
Cardi B is adding another title to her name. Not only is she a Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter, but now, she’s also a mixologist. The “Up” singer proved she’s a pro cocktail-maker by sharing what she called “the best holiday drink” recipe on TikTok — and its a boozy hot chocolate recipe that looks almost too good to drink. Not only did Cardi B share her hot chocolate recipe with fans, but she also showed them how to put everything together — and the ‘Gram-worthy sip is actually super simple. With all the right ingredients, you can whip up your own Cardi B holiday drink in a matter of minutes.
Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-brand Collaborations
Not all artist-brand collaborations are created equal. The best projects generate excitement from all parties involved: the artist, the brand and the customer. But how do you get there?. ICNCLST founder Sky Gellatly has built an agency around orchestrating buzzy collaborations between artists and brands, working with both sides to...
Gisele Bündchen Left A Sweet Comment On Tom Brady's Instagram
Even after their divorce, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady still seem to be on good terms. On Nov. 23, Brady shared a photo of his oldest son Jack, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan, with a sweet caption: “❤️ My inspiration ❤️.” Per E!, Bündchen left a sweet comment on Brady’s Instagram with a red heart emoji of her own, making it clear that she and Brady are still supporting each other.
The White Lotus Has A Major Clue Lucia Is Lying About Alessio
Lucia always has a plan, but it could all be falling apart for everyone’s favorite White Lotus charmer with the introduction of a shady new character. Or perhaps that’s just what she wants us to think. There is still so much mystery around who Alessio really is in The White Lotus Season 2, but truly eagle-eyed fans know that he’s been hanging around for much longer than it appears.
Megan Thee Stallion Announced A New Album & World Tour
Megan Thee Stallion has certainly kept thee Hotties fed this year. In 2022, the rapper dropped her second album, Traumazine, joined Marvel’s eccentric universe with her cameo in She-Hulk, and appeared on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest. Even with all this success, it seems the rapper has no plans to slow down in the new year.
Let's Theorize About Who Was Behind That Wednesday Finale Cliffhanger
Welcome to the 21st century, Wednesday Addams. Netflix’s Wednesday brought the goth icon into a whole new generation, and that was emphasized very clearly in the final moments of the season, when Wednesday finally got her very first cell phone. But of course, before she could even download an app, the phone brought trouble. Because fans still don’t know who texted Wednesday in the show’s Season 1 finale, let’s break down some theories on the prime suspects.
I Tried Raven's Love Is Blind Pod Workout & My Partner Was Not Into It
In Elite Daily’s I Tried series, we put products, recipes, and routines to the test to show you what living like your fave stars and characters is really like. In this piece, Raven Ross’ controversial Love Is Blind pod workout tests the stamina — and relationship — of one Elite Daily editor.
Tully Hart
Bad-girl Tully became BFFs with Kate, the nerd next door, at 14. Tully became a star at their news network before hosting her own daytime talk show. But she always envied/admired Kate's comfortable home life.
Here's How J.Lo & Ben Coped While They Were Broken Up
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fell in love (again!) with each other, 20 years after their first engagement. Part of what makes their ultra-romantic love story so sweet is how they found their way back to each other after so much time apart — but that doesn’t mean being broken up was easy for them. During a Nov. 28 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, J.Lo explained how she and Affleck coped during the years they spent apart.
This Harry Potter Yule Ball Experience Has So Many Easter Eggs
You’ve been cordially invited to attend the Yule Ball celebration this year. For many Potterheads, donning a gorgeous dress like Hermione’s and dancing the night away in honor of the Triwizard Tournament has been on your bucket list since you first read or saw Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in theaters. Now, that dream can become a reality with the Harry Potter Yule Ball experience, which is happening in select cities this year.
The White Lotus Stories Are Coming Together In The New Promo
Just like every good vacay, Season 2 of The White Lotus feels like it’s coming to an end all too soon. The upside to this? With only two episodes left in the season, fans are finally going to get some answers soon, like what Cameron is up to, what’s really going on with Tanya and Greg, and of course, who that body floating in the sea was. But first, the promo for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 6 teases how all of Season 2’s drama will reach its boiling point.
This Blockbuster Pop-Up Bar In Los Angeles Is Nostalgic AF
Blockbuster is back in business in Los Angeles this November, thanks to an immersive throwback experience at the limited-time Blockbuster Speakeasy pop-up bar. Inspired by the original video stores that reigned in the early aughts before streaming services took over our home screens, this nostalgic experience for fans 21 and up will snap you right back in time. Starting in November, you can head to Melrose Ave and check out the themed Blockbuster Speakeasy, which will be serving up ‘Gram-worthy sips and bites through February 2023.
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 25, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on November 25, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Meghan Markle Says Women Are “Vilified” For Their Sexuality. Meghan Markle is talking sexism in...
