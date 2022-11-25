Read full article on original website
Oops! 59 crazy Black Friday deals Amazon forgot to end
Black Friday is behind us, and Cyber Monday is now over. If you followed all of the coverage from BGR Deals, you undoubtedly scored plenty of amazing deals at the lowest prices of 2022. Of course, there were hundreds of thousands of deals out there during these big sales events, so there’s no way you could have seen all of the best sales.
Here Are The Best Funko Pop Deals For Cyber Monday 2022
Cyber Monday 2022 appears to be the main event when it comes to deals on Funko Pops for the holidays. If you're looking to boost your collection or stuff some stockings, there are tons of options to take advantage of right now. To make things easier, we've outlined some of the best deals going on Funko Pops below.
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
Fan-Favorite CBS Series Reboot Now Streaming On Paramount+
Paramount+ is now streaming one CBS fan-favorite over the holiday weekend. Criminal Minds: Evolution got rolling on the platform and fans are discovering the continuing adventures of these crime-fighters. The first two entries are live with a new release every week. December 15th sees a mid-season finale and then things will pick back up on January 12, 2023. As the second half of the season unfolds, it will be interesting to see what the path looks like for Season 2. For now, Erica Messer will serve as showrunner as the new chapter begins.
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Is On Sale For Cyber Monday
There have been a lot of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, but if you are in the market for a mini fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X, then today is the day you've been waiting for. The meme turned real product launched at $100 last year, but what appears to be a smaller version can be ordered here at Walmart for only $55 (down from $75 or $99 depending on when it was offered) if you are lucky enough to snag one before they sell out.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
The Witcher Reportedly Getting Another Netflix Spin-Off
Netflix's The Witcher is reportedly gearing up for yet another spin-off. Netflix struck gold with The Witcher, much to the surprise of many. While the show was always probably going to do well, it was a bit of a surprise to see it do so well. Fantasy is a pretty hard genre to break into given the bar is so high with things like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, but when done well, it can attract a massive audience. Thanks to the success of the games and the casting of Henry Cavill, it likely gave the Netflix series a big boost before it spread to people who weren't familiar with the books or games.
Disney Boss Bob Iger Speaks Out on Rumors of Selling Company to Apple
Bob Iger has found himself back atop The Walt Disney Company, beginning his second stint as the Mouse's CEO earlier this month. Soon after Iger returned to his Burbank office, speculation started to spread online regarding acquisitions or sales the executive could make in his sophomore tenure as the Disney boss. One such idea that gained the most attraction was the idea that Apple could pony up enough cash to buy the entertainment juggernaut.
New Star Wars Movie May Begin Work Soon According to Latest Rumor
The future of Star Wars on the big screen has been unclear ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2020. Part of that is because the COVID-19 pandemic forced every studio to shuffle their plans and release calendar, but in that same time Lucasfilm has released three different live-action Star Wars TV shows with plans for many, many more. Reports have popped up in recent months about projects that are both in development and no longer happening, and a new rumor may point to when the next movie in the franchise could finally get going.
New Disney Movie Bombs at the Box Office
The holiday movie season is officially here with the Thanksgiving weekend seeing people head to theaters, but while Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to dominate at the box office, Disney's latest film, Strange World, can't say the same. The new film from Disney Animation, which was projected for a 5-day opening of $30 million brought in a mere $11.2 million between Wednesday and Friday, according to The Wrap. That's currently less than a previous Disney film that bombed at the box office over Thanksgiving in 2002, Treasure Planet which eared $16.6 million during its Thanksgiving opening. Strange World reportedly had budget of $120-130 million.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs
One Piece is currently gearing up for its live action debut with Netflix, and one of the executives behind the upcoming series is teasing fans that they should keep a look out for Easter Eggs hidden in the new adaptation! While there is currently no set release window or date for Netflix's upcoming live-action series for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, it's clear that progress on the series is moving forward not only has much of the cast wrapped filming, but those behind the scenes are ready for fans to check out the new take as well.
PS4 Sale Makes Some of the Best Games Only a Few Dollars
The new Black Friday sale over on the PlayStation Store has discounted a few of the best games on the PS4 to just a few dollars. The sale itself, which discounts hundreds of PS4 games and some PS5 games as well, is live on PSN until November 29. Whether it will be replaced with a Cyber Monday sale, remains to be seen, but there should be another bigger holiday sale closer to Christmas. And of course, there are Black Friday deals available across all retailers, but you're not going to find many better than these PSN deals.
Ryan Reynolds and Miss Minutes Setup Loki Crossover for Deadpool 3
Is Deadpool a variant? Could the whole Foxverse be introduced via the multiverse in the upcoming Deadpool 3? It seems as likely as anything else, and maybe even more so with Reynolds evoking the Loki supporting character Miss Minutes in a new social media post. An unverified Twitter account for Miss Minutes started it by tagging the official Deadpool account in a tweet that just said "Hey there, Deadpool – Love, Miss Minutes." But then Reynolds spotted it and joined in, replying with his own little hello to Miss Minutes and sending fans on social media into a sleuthing frenzy, trying to figure out if this is just a cute interaction or a major clue about the nature of the universe.
Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of Gaming's Best Trilogies Lowest Price Ever
A new Nintendo Switch eShop sale that went live for Black Friday and that is live until December 5 discounts one of the best trilogies in gaming to the lowest price it's ever been on the eShop. For whatever reason, we got a plethora of great trilogies during the seventh generation of console gaming, aka during the Nintendo Wii, PS3, and Xbox 360 generation, which was a longer generation than normal due to the global recession that happened during it. During this generation, gamers were gifted with BioShock and its two sequels. That's right, the game in question is BioShock: The Collection.
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has an Eternals Easter Egg
Kingo is a bonafide movie star. The Eternals character played by Kumail Nanjiani has become Marvel Studios' go-to Easter egg machine, with the studio including the character in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on two occasions. When Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) hit Hollywood in search of Kevin Bacon, two posters can be seen sporting Kingo's likeness.
Star Trek Reveals a Mole Within Starfleet
Star Trek has revealed that there's a mole in Starfleet. SPOILERS follow for the most recent episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Masquerade." An earlier episode of Star Trek: Prodigy revealed the origin of the show's main antagonist, The Diviner. He is a Vau N'Akat from the planet Solum and believes himself to be one of the last of his race along with his clone-daughter Gwyndala. He traveled back through time in search of the USS Protostar to use it in his attempt to stop Starfleet from ever making first contact with his homeworld, sparking a debate among the Vau N'Akat about how to respond that would plunge Solum into war.
