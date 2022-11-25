ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Sidney Daily News

Yost sues Warner Bros. Discovery for securities violations

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a motion asking to be appointed lead plaintiff in a securities class-action lawsuit claiming that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deliberately misled investors during the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc., fueling $25.5 million in losses for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the State Teachers Retirement System.
Patrol releases Thanksgiving holiday report

COLUMBUS – According to provisional statistics, 16 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, Nov. 23, at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people were killed in 15 fatal crashes. In 2021, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed.
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

