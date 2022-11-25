Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Top Rated Commercial Roofing Company That Provides A Quality Guarantee in Los Angeles, Ca
Leading Los Angeles commercial roof repair company, LA Roof Systems Corporation, expands its offerings to cover the entire Los Angeles County. LA Roof Systems Corporation has grown to become one of the most sought-after authorized contractors and certified commercial roof installers in Los Angeles and the leading commercial roofing company recently announced that it now serves the entire Los Angeles County. The decision to expand its offering across Los Angeles is a reiteration of the company’s commitment to bringing the industry’s best techniques to all categories of clients.
Irvine woman warns of potential scam involving Visa Vanilla gift card
An Irvine woman thought she had $500 loaded onto a Visa Vanilla gift card given to her a year ago. It was empty.
Antelope Valley Press
Planners approve another hotel
PALMDALE — The Planning Commission approved plans for another hotel near Avenue P-4 and Fifth Street West, south of the existing Embassy Suites hotel. The proposed four-story hotel will have 107 rooms and will include an adjacent drive-through coffee shop, according to the plans presented to the Commission, on Nov. 10.
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report
Internet service in Los Angeles County is often offered at higher prices in low-income neighborhoods, while better deals are offered in wealthier areas, according to a report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA. Researchers picked random addresses in every city in the county and shopped for internet...
newsantaana.com
O.C. pharmacist convicted of defrauding the U.S. Military’s health care plan out of $11M
A licensed Orange County pharmacist has been found guilty by a jury of nearly two dozen federal criminal charges for her role in a health care fraud scheme in which more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications were filled, costing Tricare, the U.S. military’s health care plan, more than $11 million in losses, the Justice Department announced today.
LA Council approves fair work week ordinance aimed at helping retail workers
The City Council voted for an ordinance Tuesday that requires retail employers in Los Angeles to provide work schedules to employees at least 14 days in advance and provide at least 10 hours rest between shifts. The Los Angeles Fair Work Week Ordinance, proposed by Councilman Curren Price in 2019,...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
Nurse, HR director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
pasadenanow.com
Black Friday to Include Increased CHP Efforts Against Organized Retail Theft
Thousands are expected to head to malls and stores throughout Los Angeles County Friday for Black Friday amid increased efforts statewide by the California Highway Patrol to tackle organized retail theft. The California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force is increasing its presence at shopping centers throughout the state...
pasadenanow.com
Local Nonprofits Urge Pasadenans to Not Overlook Giving Tuesday
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Giving Tuesday, which is observed on Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day of heightened generosity when people donate to their chosen charities. It was initiated in 2012 by Henry Timms, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Center in New York City, with the...
Pier B rail project could displace up to 30 businesses, 2 residents as port expands rail capacity
The Port of Long Beach is slated to acquire 49 parcels to continue work on the $1.5 billion Pier B railyard project that is expected to speed up goods movement at the complex. The post Pier B rail project could displace up to 30 businesses, 2 residents as port expands rail capacity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Urges Homeowners to Sign up for Earthquake Brace+Bolt Program
The City of Pasadena is urging local homeowners to consider signing up for Earthquake Brace+Bolt program before the deadline arrives Monday. The Earthquake Brace+Bolt is a grant program that “helps homeowners lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake by offering qualified homeowners a grant for up to $3,000 toward a building code-compliant earthquake retrofit.”
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
southpasadenareview.com
City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation
Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
thecougarpress.org
Third upsurge of fentanyl hits the streets of LA
Major outbreak of fentanyl in its third wave of the opioid epidemic. On Oct. 19, approximately 12,000 pills of fentanyl were seized at the Los Angeles International Airport. According to an article written by ABC 7 News, “The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy.” Although the suspect managed to flee, he has been identified and is currently wanted by the authorities. Besides the LAX fentanyl bust, earlier on Sept. 24, the Pasadena City Police Department announced that they had seized more than 300,000 pills of fentanyl, which included several packages of “rainbow fentanyl.”
thebossmagazine.com
Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles
Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
