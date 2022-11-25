ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Rated Commercial Roofing Company That Provides A Quality Guarantee in Los Angeles, Ca

Leading Los Angeles commercial roof repair company, LA Roof Systems Corporation, expands its offerings to cover the entire Los Angeles County. LA Roof Systems Corporation has grown to become one of the most sought-after authorized contractors and certified commercial roof installers in Los Angeles and the leading commercial roofing company recently announced that it now serves the entire Los Angeles County. The decision to expand its offering across Los Angeles is a reiteration of the company’s commitment to bringing the industry’s best techniques to all categories of clients.
Planners approve another hotel

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission approved plans for another hotel near Avenue P-4 and Fifth Street West, south of the existing Embassy Suites hotel. The proposed four-story hotel will have 107 rooms and will include an adjacent drive-through coffee shop, according to the plans presented to the Commission, on Nov. 10.
O.C. pharmacist convicted of defrauding the U.S. Military’s health care plan out of $11M

A licensed Orange County pharmacist has been found guilty by a jury of nearly two dozen federal criminal charges for her role in a health care fraud scheme in which more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications were filled, costing Tricare, the U.S. military’s health care plan, more than $11 million in losses, the Justice Department announced today.
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development

November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
Nurse, HR director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
Local Nonprofits Urge Pasadenans to Not Overlook Giving Tuesday

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Giving Tuesday, which is observed on Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day of heightened generosity when people donate to their chosen charities. It was initiated in 2012 by Henry Timms, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Center in New York City, with the...
Massive county employee shortage affecting services

The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
Pasadena Urges Homeowners to Sign up for Earthquake Brace+Bolt Program

The City of Pasadena is urging local homeowners to consider signing up for Earthquake Brace+Bolt program before the deadline arrives Monday. The Earthquake Brace+Bolt is a grant program that “helps homeowners lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake by offering qualified homeowners a grant for up to $3,000 toward a building code-compliant earthquake retrofit.”
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling

The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation

Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
Third upsurge of fentanyl hits the streets of LA

Major outbreak of fentanyl in its third wave of the opioid epidemic. On Oct. 19, approximately 12,000 pills of fentanyl were seized at the Los Angeles International Airport. According to an article written by ABC 7 News, “The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy.” Although the suspect managed to flee, he has been identified and is currently wanted by the authorities. Besides the LAX fentanyl bust, earlier on Sept. 24, the Pasadena City Police Department announced that they had seized more than 300,000 pills of fentanyl, which included several packages of “rainbow fentanyl.”
Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles

Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
