Southeastern elite youth football teams serve Thanksgiving dinner to Durant residents
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Durant residents are getting in the holiday spirit this season by giving back to the community. This is the third annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by The Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant and all hands were on deck while volunteers of all ages serve hundreds of citizens.
Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
Thanksgiving Weekend Adventures
Are you home this Thanksgiving? Whether you're enjoying the peace and quite of your immediate family, or you're hosting a huge gathering, there's tons of local opportunities to get (or stay) in the Holiday Spirit! Check out a few of our favorites below. Wednesday, November 23 - Visit our friends...
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans during the holidays
(NewsNation) — Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness and family, Ret. U.S. Army Gen. Michael Linnington said on “Morning in America.”. Linnington, the CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, explained that some of his fondest holiday memories were when he was deployed in groups far from home. He said Thanksgiving is a time for family, and military service members look at their unit as their family.
The Weekly Digs #190
Hope you all had a good Thanksgiving! We enjoyed the time together with family. It’s always fun to have a Thanksgiving meal where you feel true gratitude for it all. When you raise something from seed to harvest, or from poults to full grown turkey, there is an extra measure of thankfulness because it took a lot of hard work to get there! But it also sure tastes delicious!
