Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Bears vs. Jets predictions and picks plus our $150 DraftKings promo
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 12 already had three games take place on Thanksgiving Day, but there’s still plenty of action left this Sunday. The newest DraftKings promo is the best way to take advantage of the rest of the games, as all new customers have an opportunity to win $150 in free bets, and you can sign up here to claim yours today.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR: $1,250 bonus and rewards
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. New customers at Caesars Sportsbook can benefit in three different ways when they claim the welcome bonus offer. Your first wager, which can be placed on any sport or bet type, is protected against loss. So if it loses, you will be issued a rebate worth up to $1,250 (a match of what you wagered).
Flyers vs. Islanders predictions, picks and odds for NHL Saturday, 11/26
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers are two teams heading in opposite directions. The Isles have won each of their last three games, while the Flyers are on a nine-game losing streak. They were both in action just last night, which means goaltending will certainly be a key factor in this matchup. After taking that into account and how these teams matchup overall, our experts have a prediction for the game on puck line.
DraftKings promo code unlocks $150 bonus for NFL Week 12
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you want to earn $150 in free bets for NFL Week 12 by simply placing a $5 bet, let us tell you about the latest DraftKings promo code, where you don’t actually need a promo code. Instead, you just need to head to DraftKings using one of the links in this article.
Use PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11 for Devils vs. Rangers picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on the NHL this season, look no further than PointsBet Sportsbook. New customers can sign up today and claim up to $2,000 in free bets with our PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11 in plenty of time before the New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils tonight or whichever matchup catches your eye.
Three refs will be the norm for Section III hockey this season: ‘It was a win-win’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee hockey coach Frank Colabufo knew for a couple of months that he and his peers were staring at a massive headache that would require a delicate Plan B solution. Section III executive director John Rathbun told Colabufo several weeks ago that a contract dispute with...
Crunch topped by Bruins in overtime
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to earn a point, but fell in overtime to the Providence Bruins 6-5 Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch went 0-1-1-0 in the weekend series against the Bruins and move to 7-7-2-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender...
Bills deliver record ratings for CBS & Paramount Plus. Should Buffalo be featured yearly on Thanksgiving?
Is it time for the Buffalo Bills to get featured yearly on Thanksgiving?. Based on television and streaming viewership for this year’s game, the answer may be yes. Buffalo kicked off this year’s three game slate of games on Thanksgiving Day facing the Detroit Lions. The matchup had plenty of intrigue as the Bills are one of this year’s Super Bowl favorites while the Lions entered the matchup on a three-game win streak. The game itself delivered as well.
