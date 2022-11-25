Read full article on original website
After yearslong pause, 208-apartment complex near Micron site is moving ahead
Clay, N.Y. – A 208-unit apartment complex that has been on pause for eight years is now moving forward just half a mile from where Micron Technology Inc. plans to build a $100 billion computer chip factory in Clay. Tocco Villaggio III LLC, which is owned by homebuilders Joseph...
WKTV
Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite
UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
ithaca.com
It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca
New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
Three industries in Syracuse added over 1,000 jobs in last year: See which ones
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse industries added at least 1,000 jobs in the 12 months between October 2021 and October 2022 and a fourth got close. The region’s leisure and hospitality sector, which includes jobs at places like hotels and restaurants, added 3,200 jobs in that period, the most of any industry in the area, according to October statistics from the state Labor Department. November numbers aren’t available yet.
waer.org
Syracuse stepping in to legal fight over 81 project
The City of Syracuse wants to join the New York State's defense of a lawsuit that blocks the I-81 viaduct project from progressing on schedule. Just before Thanksgiving, city lawyers filed a motion against the lawsuit brought forward by "Renew 81 For All." The suit is spearheaded by four individuals and three suburban towns who are against the state's environmental findings of the project.
newyorkalmanack.com
Company Convicted of Illegally Dumping Railroad Ties
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Attorney General Letitia James this week announced the convictions of Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. (Cross Tie), a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company, and its Vice President, Harold Young, 48, for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties treated with hazardous materials in Chenango County and creating fake receipts to conceal the illegal disposal.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project
Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week
ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying individuals possibly connected with a wallet theft. The people in question allegedly stole a wallet from BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Village of Lansing on November 8th and tried to use it to purchase items from the Shops at Ithaca Mall, including $1000 of gift cards from Target, and two MacBooks at Best Buy. If you recognize the individuals pictured below or have any information, please contact the Tompkins County Sherrif’s Office non-emergency line at (607) 272-2444 or the tip line at (607) 266-5420.
14850.com
Sewage discharge reported in Ithaca’s southwest affecting shopping plaza entrance
A discharge of untreated sewage reported Monday morning in the area of South Meadow Street and South Street in Ithaca’s southwest has forced crews to close the South Street entrance to the Wegmans shopping plaza for about 4-6 hours, according to an alert from the City of Ithaca. Tompkins...
WKTV
U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
flackbroadcasting.com
Western Fire Department: Truck torched in Sunday night blaze near Steuben
STEUBEN- A truck was torched by flames late afternoon Sunday in Oneida County, emergency officials say. It was shortly before 4:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls of a truck fire on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department was the primary responder. According to officials, a Dodge...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Sheriff Deputy Fired for Serious Misconduct
In a November 28 press release, Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne announced that a Tompkins County Sheriff Deputy has been fired for serious misconduct while on duty. According to the press release, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office became aware of a complaint from a community member that was made to a law enforcement agency in Cortland County on November 9, 2022.
WKTV
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday
Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
Longtime furniture retailer sets date to reopen in new Syracuse-area location
DeWitt, N.Y. – A well-known name in the furniture business, Ethan Allen, is returning to Central New York and opening its new location in DeWitt on Nov. 30. Ethan Allen will open its new showroom in the Marshall’s Plaza outparcel building alongside LensCrafters and Crumbl Cookies.
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
oswegocountynewsnow.com
The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday
OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
