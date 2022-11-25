ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

WKTV

Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite

UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
UTICA, NY
ithaca.com

It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca

New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Three industries in Syracuse added over 1,000 jobs in last year: See which ones

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse industries added at least 1,000 jobs in the 12 months between October 2021 and October 2022 and a fourth got close. The region’s leisure and hospitality sector, which includes jobs at places like hotels and restaurants, added 3,200 jobs in that period, the most of any industry in the area, according to October statistics from the state Labor Department. November numbers aren’t available yet.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse stepping in to legal fight over 81 project

The City of Syracuse wants to join the New York State's defense of a lawsuit that blocks the I-81 viaduct project from progressing on schedule. Just before Thanksgiving, city lawyers filed a motion against the lawsuit brought forward by "Renew 81 For All." The suit is spearheaded by four individuals and three suburban towns who are against the state's environmental findings of the project.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Company Convicted of Illegally Dumping Railroad Ties

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Attorney General Letitia James this week announced the convictions of Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. (Cross Tie), a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company, and its Vice President, Harold Young, 48, for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties treated with hazardous materials in Chenango County and creating fake receipts to conceal the illegal disposal.
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project

Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week

ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying individuals possibly connected with a wallet theft. The people in question allegedly stole a wallet from BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Village of Lansing on November 8th and tried to use it to purchase items from the Shops at Ithaca Mall, including $1000 of gift cards from Target, and two MacBooks at Best Buy. If you recognize the individuals pictured below or have any information, please contact the Tompkins County Sherrif’s Office non-emergency line at (607) 272-2444 or the tip line at (607) 266-5420.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
VERONA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Western Fire Department: Truck torched in Sunday night blaze near Steuben

STEUBEN- A truck was torched by flames late afternoon Sunday in Oneida County, emergency officials say. It was shortly before 4:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls of a truck fire on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department was the primary responder. According to officials, a Dodge...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins County Sheriff Deputy Fired for Serious Misconduct

In a November 28 press release, Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne announced that a Tompkins County Sheriff Deputy has been fired for serious misconduct while on duty. According to the press release, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office became aware of a complaint from a community member that was made to a law enforcement agency in Cortland County on November 9, 2022.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

3 displaced by house fire in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
VERNON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday

OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
OSWEGO, NY

