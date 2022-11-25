Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
'Zoo Lights' turned on again at Buffalo Zoo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual "Zoo Lights" show returned to the Buffalo Zoo on Sunday. The tradition features dazzling light displays and inflatable decorations. You'll also be able to enjoy train rides, cocoa, and s'mores. The rainforest, barn, and reptile house will be open to visitors, if you need to step inside to warm up.
Holiday Valley to close slopes Monday to Thursday due to forecast
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Valley announced that due to this week’s forecast, the slopes will be closed from Monday to Thursday. “We hope to be able to resume snowmaking later in the week and with any luck will see some more lake effect snow in the near future,” the announcement said. According to Holiday […]
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
WGRZ TV
2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
Santa arrives in style for annual tree lighting in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — Hundreds turned out to Firemen's Park in Depew Monday night for the annual lighting of the village Christmas tree. "This is one of those events that the village takes pride in bringing the residents together, much like our concerts do during the summertime," said Mayor Kevin Peterson.
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
Rare white deer spotted in West Seneca
A rare white deer was spotted in West Seneca on Clinton Street, near Northwood Avenue in West Seneca Monday afternoon.
buffalorising.com
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
Celebrating 10 years of Small Business Saturday in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Small Business Saturday, loads of shoppers showed up at an indoor vendor market at the McKinley Mall. "It's done very well for me. I'm definitely not complaining," Valerie Eddy, owner of Tis the Season New York, told 2 On Your Side. "It helps support families one business at a time. It keeps the economy going and it keeps us all together as one."
Inverse
Are you ready for extreme snow?
It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm like the Buffalo area saw recently, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called “lake-effect snow,” and the lakes play a crucial role....
wutv29.com
Code Blue 32 in effect Friday and Saturday in Buffalo and Southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Code Blue 32 tonight 11/25 & daytime 11/26 in the City of Buffalo & Southern Erie County. Code Blue" is the City of Buffalo’s emergency weather safety plan that provides outreach, transportation, shelter and a warm meal to Buffalo's homeless population on evenings when temperatures and wind chill fall to 15 degrees or below from November 15 to March 15.
Buffalo business determined to bounce back after weekend break-in
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Surveillance video from outside a small business in Buffalo's Five Points neighborhood could be what helps Buffalo Police figure out who broke in and stole cash and other items over the weekend. The husband and wife duo that runs Black Monarchy told 2 On Your Side...
City of Buffalo reports 95% of streets in hardest hit neighborhoods have snow removal nearly complete
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week after Western New York and Buffalo were hit by a massive lake effect storm, the city's Department of Public Works reported that 95% of streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown, and Lovejoy would have snow removal completed by the end of Friday. The remaining 5%...
Buffalo-area businesses are ready for Small Business Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While many folks may have already started buying Christmas gifts online, others still like the opportunity to visit and shop at locally owned businesses. So we have a preview of several locations where merchants will definitely be open for business on this Saturday after Thanksgiving. We...
15th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade
The 15th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade made its way through the Village of Lancaster on Saturday night.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Coming Soon: Taquito Lindo – Lewiston
This is a love story for tacos…Taquito Lindo is a family-owned taqueria (taco shop) that combines the traditional vibrant colors, flavors and recipes from different regions in Mexico with a modern ambiance to create the best experience for taco lovers. Our adventure started with two Mexican-American families trying to find an authentic taco experience in Western New York.
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
WKYC
Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
Wet weather rounds out holiday weekend as forecasters eye midweek storm system
It’s hard to imagine that just a week ago the Buffalo southtowns and much of the region was crippled by a lake effect snow storm that brought snow accumulations measured by the foot
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday, Nov. 27. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
