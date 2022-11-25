ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

'Zoo Lights' turned on again at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual "Zoo Lights" show returned to the Buffalo Zoo on Sunday. The tradition features dazzling light displays and inflatable decorations. You'll also be able to enjoy train rides, cocoa, and s'mores. The rainforest, barn, and reptile house will be open to visitors, if you need to step inside to warm up.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Santa arrives in style for annual tree lighting in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — Hundreds turned out to Firemen's Park in Depew Monday night for the annual lighting of the village Christmas tree. "This is one of those events that the village takes pride in bringing the residents together, much like our concerts do during the summertime," said Mayor Kevin Peterson.
DEPEW, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo

Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project

Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Celebrating 10 years of Small Business Saturday in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Small Business Saturday, loads of shoppers showed up at an indoor vendor market at the McKinley Mall. "It's done very well for me. I'm definitely not complaining," Valerie Eddy, owner of Tis the Season New York, told 2 On Your Side. "It helps support families one business at a time. It keeps the economy going and it keeps us all together as one."
BUFFALO, NY
Inverse

Are you ready for extreme snow?

It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm like the Buffalo area saw recently, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called “lake-effect snow,” and the lakes play a crucial role....
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Code Blue 32 in effect Friday and Saturday in Buffalo and Southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Code Blue 32 tonight 11/25 & daytime 11/26 in the City of Buffalo & Southern Erie County. Code Blue" is the City of Buffalo’s emergency weather safety plan that provides outreach, transportation, shelter and a warm meal to Buffalo's homeless population on evenings when temperatures and wind chill fall to 15 degrees or below from November 15 to March 15.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Coming Soon: Taquito Lindo – Lewiston

This is a love story for tacos…Taquito Lindo is a family-owned taqueria (taco shop) that combines the traditional vibrant colors, flavors and recipes from different regions in Mexico with a modern ambiance to create the best experience for taco lovers. Our adventure started with two Mexican-American families trying to find an authentic taco experience in Western New York.
LEWISTON, NY
WKYC

Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday, Nov. 27. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
