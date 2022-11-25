ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
technologynetworks.com

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress

Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies

A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
MedicalXpress

Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer

A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
MedicalXpress

Patients with high-risk melanoma had better quality of life on pembrolizumab than on standard immunotherapy regimens

Patients with high-risk stage III-IV melanoma who received pembrolizumab after their surgery reported a better quality of life than patients who received the previous standard-of-care treatment with either ipilimumab or high-dose interferon. These findings were from a large clinical trial led by the SWOG Cancer Research Network and are reported in the journal JAMA Oncology.
Western Iowa Today

More Teens, Young Adults Going To ER For Suicidal Thoughts

(Undated) More teens and young adults are going to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts, according to the Journal of Pediatrics. The five-year study says the peak began in 2019. In 2020, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reported that suicide is the second leading cause of death for Iowans in this age group.
The Star Press

Lung cancer represents highest number of new cancer cases diagnosed

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the highest number of estimated new cancer cases diagnosed, as well as highest estimated cancer type death, in the state of Indiana as of this year. This unfortunately doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Indiana ranks 10th in the United States for states with the highest number of adults who smoke, and it's been found that an average of 80-90% of lung cancer related deaths...
INDIANA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
physiciansweekly.com

Poor pregnancy outcomes including placental pathologies associated with amniotic fluid embolism and contribute to maternal mortality

1. A large, retrospective cohort study identified risk factors for amniotic fluid embolism during pregnancy, including a strong association with placental accreta. 2. Amniotic fluid embolism was associated with significant maternal morbidity. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) is a potentially catastrophic complication of...
physiciansweekly.com

Preoperative biliary draining prior to pancreaticoduodenectomy not associated with increased complication risk

1. In patients with a pancreatic or periampullary tumour undergoing pancreaticoduodenectomy (PD), this retrospective study found no difference in surgical complications in patients who underwent preoperative biliary draining (PBD) and patients who did not undergo PBD. 2. Bilirubin level >15 mg/dL in patients undergoing PD was correlated with significantly higher...
physiciansweekly.com

Personalized cooler dialysate does not reduce cardiovascular events for hemodialysis patients

1. There was no significant difference in the risk of cardiovascular-related death or hospitalization between the personalized cooler dialysate group and standard temperature dialysate group. 2. Additionally, there was no significant difference in the mean drop of intradialytic systolic blood pressure between the two groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
physiciansweekly.com

Patients With IBS With Diarrhea Experience Significant Burden on HRQOL

Patients with IBS-D had significantly higher percentages of moderate to severe anxiety and depression and considerably lower HRQOL versus controls. For patients with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), symptoms such as abdominal pain and discomfort impose a significant burden on HRQOL and daily living, explains Brian E. Lacy, MD, PhD, FACG. Dr. Lacy and colleagues assessed disease burden and care-seeking behavior in adults with IBS-D (N=29,359) via data from a cross-sectional, online health survey.
Healthline

What Is Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia?

Neutropenia is the most common serious risk of cancer treatment. It occurs when white blood cells called neutrophils drop below a healthy range, putting you at increased risk of infections. Chemotherapy is a critical part of treatment for many types of cancer. More than. people with cancer in the United...
physiciansweekly.com

Opioid-reduced analgesia using esketamine for gynecological surgery associated with similar outcomes as opioid analgesia

1. In adult females undergoing day gynecological surgery, this randomized controlled trial found that opioid-reduced analgesia using esketamine did not result in improved postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) when compared to opioid analgesia. 2. There was no significant difference in subjective pain following surgery between patients who had opioid analgesia...
physiciansweekly.com

DuraPrep may be superior to Chloraprep for preventing perioperative skin infections

1. In patients undergoing elective total hip arthroplasty, this randomized trial found that the most common bacterial organisms prior to skin preparation were coagulase-negative staph. 2. Following skin preparation, patients randomized to receive DuraPrep had a significantly lower proportion of positive skin cultures when compared to patients who had received...
labpulse.com

Widespread HbA1c screening enables earlier type 2 diabetes diagnosis in U.K. study

Type 2 diabetes is often asymptomatic and frequently remains undiagnosed, unless caught in routine screening or if symptoms develop. Given the health risks of type 2 diabetes and the social costs and impact of the disease, especially when undiagnosed and unchecked, many countries have implemented HbA1c screening programs to diagnose and treat diabetes as early as possible in at-risk individuals.
MedicalXpress

Study estimates the lifetime benefit of combination therapy in patients with kidney disease without diabetes

New research in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology highlights the potential to lower the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) complications by delaying or even preventing kidney failure and premature death if currently available treatments are appropriately utilized—specifically, offering patients combination therapy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and/or angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE inhibitors/ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.

