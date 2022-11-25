Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
MedicalXpress
Patients with high-risk melanoma had better quality of life on pembrolizumab than on standard immunotherapy regimens
Patients with high-risk stage III-IV melanoma who received pembrolizumab after their surgery reported a better quality of life than patients who received the previous standard-of-care treatment with either ipilimumab or high-dose interferon. These findings were from a large clinical trial led by the SWOG Cancer Research Network and are reported in the journal JAMA Oncology.
cohaitungchi.com
After Learning Flu-Like Symptoms Were Actually Thyroid Cancer, Mother Shares Advice to Help Save Others
It was 2012, and Beth Spreitzer was busy with life. Mothering her fourth-grade daughter and taking care of a household left no time to get sick. However, after experiencing what she thought were too many common symptoms – fatigue, chills, fever – and not improving, Beth thought something else must be wrong.
Woman meets donor's family after 1st HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant
A New York woman who is HIV-positive and received a heart and kidney from a donor who was also HIV-positive finally met with her late donor's family for the first time.
More Teens, Young Adults Going To ER For Suicidal Thoughts
(Undated) More teens and young adults are going to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts, according to the Journal of Pediatrics. The five-year study says the peak began in 2019. In 2020, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reported that suicide is the second leading cause of death for Iowans in this age group.
Lung cancer represents highest number of new cancer cases diagnosed
According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the highest number of estimated new cancer cases diagnosed, as well as highest estimated cancer type death, in the state of Indiana as of this year. This unfortunately doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Indiana ranks 10th in the United States for states with the highest number of adults who smoke, and it's been found that an average of 80-90% of lung cancer related deaths...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
physiciansweekly.com
Poor pregnancy outcomes including placental pathologies associated with amniotic fluid embolism and contribute to maternal mortality
1. A large, retrospective cohort study identified risk factors for amniotic fluid embolism during pregnancy, including a strong association with placental accreta. 2. Amniotic fluid embolism was associated with significant maternal morbidity. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) is a potentially catastrophic complication of...
physiciansweekly.com
Preoperative biliary draining prior to pancreaticoduodenectomy not associated with increased complication risk
1. In patients with a pancreatic or periampullary tumour undergoing pancreaticoduodenectomy (PD), this retrospective study found no difference in surgical complications in patients who underwent preoperative biliary draining (PBD) and patients who did not undergo PBD. 2. Bilirubin level >15 mg/dL in patients undergoing PD was correlated with significantly higher...
physiciansweekly.com
Personalized cooler dialysate does not reduce cardiovascular events for hemodialysis patients
1. There was no significant difference in the risk of cardiovascular-related death or hospitalization between the personalized cooler dialysate group and standard temperature dialysate group. 2. Additionally, there was no significant difference in the mean drop of intradialytic systolic blood pressure between the two groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
physiciansweekly.com
Patients With IBS With Diarrhea Experience Significant Burden on HRQOL
Patients with IBS-D had significantly higher percentages of moderate to severe anxiety and depression and considerably lower HRQOL versus controls. For patients with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), symptoms such as abdominal pain and discomfort impose a significant burden on HRQOL and daily living, explains Brian E. Lacy, MD, PhD, FACG. Dr. Lacy and colleagues assessed disease burden and care-seeking behavior in adults with IBS-D (N=29,359) via data from a cross-sectional, online health survey.
Healthline
What Is Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia?
Neutropenia is the most common serious risk of cancer treatment. It occurs when white blood cells called neutrophils drop below a healthy range, putting you at increased risk of infections. Chemotherapy is a critical part of treatment for many types of cancer. More than. people with cancer in the United...
physiciansweekly.com
Opioid-reduced analgesia using esketamine for gynecological surgery associated with similar outcomes as opioid analgesia
1. In adult females undergoing day gynecological surgery, this randomized controlled trial found that opioid-reduced analgesia using esketamine did not result in improved postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) when compared to opioid analgesia. 2. There was no significant difference in subjective pain following surgery between patients who had opioid analgesia...
physiciansweekly.com
DuraPrep may be superior to Chloraprep for preventing perioperative skin infections
1. In patients undergoing elective total hip arthroplasty, this randomized trial found that the most common bacterial organisms prior to skin preparation were coagulase-negative staph. 2. Following skin preparation, patients randomized to receive DuraPrep had a significantly lower proportion of positive skin cultures when compared to patients who had received...
labpulse.com
Widespread HbA1c screening enables earlier type 2 diabetes diagnosis in U.K. study
Type 2 diabetes is often asymptomatic and frequently remains undiagnosed, unless caught in routine screening or if symptoms develop. Given the health risks of type 2 diabetes and the social costs and impact of the disease, especially when undiagnosed and unchecked, many countries have implemented HbA1c screening programs to diagnose and treat diabetes as early as possible in at-risk individuals.
MedicalXpress
Study estimates the lifetime benefit of combination therapy in patients with kidney disease without diabetes
New research in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology highlights the potential to lower the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) complications by delaying or even preventing kidney failure and premature death if currently available treatments are appropriately utilized—specifically, offering patients combination therapy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and/or angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE inhibitors/ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
