World Cup day 9 - LIVE: Cameroon & Serbia play out thriller, Brazil face Switzerland, Portugal battle Uruguay
Live text updates of day 9 of the 2022 World Cup.
World Cup Group F: What do Belgium, Croatia and Morocco need to qualify?
Group F was predicted to be tight, and three teams could progress into the World Cup round of 16 heading into the final group games. Here's how each of them can secure their respective places in the knockouts.
Who could Spain face in the World Cup knockout stages?
Spain's potential knockout stage opponents should they come through Group E at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
World Cup Group H: What do Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea need to qualify?
What Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea need to qualify from Group H at the 2022 World Cup.
World Cup day 9 roundup: Portugal & Brazil qualify; Cameroon & Serbia entertain; Ghana win
Rounding up the action from day 9 of the World Cup.
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, appeared to come off the cuff during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. It also threatened to reinvigorate criticism by human rights groups over the toll of hosting the Middle East’s first World Cup for the migrant labor that built over $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and new infrastructure needed for the tournament. In the interview, portions of which Morgan posted online, the British journalist asks al-Thawadi: “What is the honest, realistic total do you think of migrant workers who died from – as a result of work they’re doing for the World Cup in totality?”
Fred reveals 'talks' with agent Gilberto Silva on how to win the World Cup
Fred discusses relationship with agent & Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva.
World Cup Group D: What do Australia, Denmark and Tunisia need to qualify?
How Australia, Denmark and Tunisia can progress from Group D and qualify for the 2022 World Cup knockout stages.
World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT, CanMNT, Mexico & Costa Rica can reach last-16
All four Concacaf nations have now played two group games at the 2022 World Cup, with their situations and requirements clear heading into matchday three.
Spain predicted lineup vs Japan - World Cup
Spain finish off the group stage against Japan on Thursday evening sitting top of their quartet which was dubbed this year's 'Group of Death'. Spain may not have beaten Germany on Sunday night but the point they earned kept them above Die Nationalmannschaft, Japan and Costa Rica with four points in what Luis Enrique described as 'the only group that got ‘oohs’ when the draw was made'.
South Korea 2-3 Ghana: Player ratings as Black Stars edge World Cup classic
Player ratings from Ghana's 3-2 win against South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.
World Cup Group G: What do Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon need to qualify?
What Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon need to qualify from Group G at the 2022 World Cup.
Portugal to 'present evidence' to FIFA that Cristiano Ronaldo scored vs Uruguay
Portugal are set to make a case to FIFA that Bruno Fernandes' first goal in their 2-0 World Cup win against Uruguay should instead be awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Canada vs Morocco - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Canada's World Cup group game against Morocco, including team news, lineups and prediction
Tunisia vs France: World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Team news and lineups from the Group D clash between France and Tunisia at the World Cup on Wednesday.
Portugal 2-0 Uruguay: Player ratings as Fernandes double secures qualification
Match report & player ratings from Portugal 2-0 Uruguay.
CanMNT still have history to make against Morocco despite World Cup exit
The CanMNT still have plenty to play for against Morocco despite being eliminated from World Cup contention.
World Cup Group B: What do England, Iran, United States and Wales need to qualify?
It's all to play for in Group B heading into the final matchday. Here's what the four team needs on Matchday 3 to progress into the round of 16.
Alphonso Davies reacts to scoring CanMNT's first-ever World Cup goal
Alphonso Davies has revealed his happiness at scoring the Canadian Men's National Team's first-ever World Cup goal, despite now being mathematically eliminated from the tournament.
How can Brazil qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
A look at how Brazil can qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup
