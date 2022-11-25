ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, appeared to come off the cuff during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. It also threatened to reinvigorate criticism by human rights groups over the toll of hosting the Middle East’s first World Cup for the migrant labor that built over $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and new infrastructure needed for the tournament. In the interview, portions of which Morgan posted online, the British journalist asks al-Thawadi: “What is the honest, realistic total do you think of migrant workers who died from – as a result of work they’re doing for the World Cup in totality?”
Spain predicted lineup vs Japan - World Cup

Spain finish off the group stage against Japan on Thursday evening sitting top of their quartet which was dubbed this year's 'Group of Death'. Spain may not have beaten Germany on Sunday night but the point they earned kept them above Die Nationalmannschaft, Japan and Costa Rica with four points in what Luis Enrique described as 'the only group that got ‘oohs’ when the draw was made'.
