America's match ended in a positive draw, with a score of 1-1, in the match that was held between them on Monday evening at the "Ahmed bin Ali World Cup" stadium, as part of the first round competitions for Group Two of the 2022 World Cup currently held in Qatar, which will continue until the eighth of next December, with the participation of 32 teams representing the continents. the six. The American national team opened the match in the 36th minute through Timothy Weah, the son of legend and President of Liberia George Weah, while the goal was scored in the 82nd minute by superstar Gareth Bale from a penalty kick. This win teamed America in Wales Wales and America are competing in Group Two of the 22nd edition of the World Cup, which includes England and Iran next to them. The Wales national team returns to participate in the World Cup after an absence of 64 years, as it appeared for the first time in the World Cup in the version hosted by Sweden in 1958. The Wales national team qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for the second time in its history, at the expense of its counterpart, Ukraine, in the final match of the European play-off that qualifies for the world championship. The Welsh national team, led by coach Robert Page, recorded its appearance in the World Cup once, previously, in 1958, when it qualified for the quarter-finals, where it played 5 matches, during which it achieved a single victory, in addition to 3 draws and received one defeat, and its players scored 4 goals and conceded 4 goals as well.

