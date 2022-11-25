Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin ranked first in the country for Fall Drug Take Back numbers
(WFRV) – During fall’s 2022 Drug Take Back Event, the state of Wisconsin finished first throughout the entire country for most prescription medications collected. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) made the announcement on November 23. The dairy state, which collected 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications this last...
Wisconsin Woman Visits Oklahoma, With 105lbs of ‘Green Leafy Substance’
A Wisconsin woman was traveling through Oklahoma, with a lot of weed. She was arrested. KFOR. Peggy Feucht, of Wisconsin was in Oklahoma. Maybe visiting family, maybe delivering lots of weed, maybe both...I guess we will never know. What we do know, is that the trip didn't end well for Peggy.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DNR Selling State Park, Forest Admission Stickers
The 2023 state park and state forest admission stickers are now on sale. Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources launched the sale over the holiday weekend. Admission stickers cost $28 for people from Wisconsin and $38 for people from out of state. All visitors to state parks and state trails...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin AG reaches $300k+ settlement with American Tax Solutions for operating in the state illegally
(WFRV) – A Los Angeles-based debt adjustment service company is required to pay more than $300,000 in consumer restitution for operating in Wisconsin without a proper license. The announcement was made by Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul on November 22, which reported that American Tax Solutions is required to...
Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
What Time Of Day Do Most Deer-Vehicle Collisions Occur In Wisconsin?
As the Wisconsin firearm season gets underway, deer - and their movements - are top of mind for a lot of people. But non-hunters should also take this time of year to give a second thought to the deer population as well - considering that this time of year is also the prime season for deer-vehicle collisions.
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
nbc15.com
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state. “Something...
spectrumnews1.com
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two
BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
wpr.org
Rash of illnesses among Wisconsin kids keeping caregivers home from work
Kristin Murphey's 2-year-old daughter Emma has been home sick just about every other week since September. There have been colds, a full body rash, RSV with pneumonia and pneumonia without RSV. They've taken multiple trips to the pediatrician, and had one stint in the emergency department. All the while, Murphey...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin stays steady, averaging 745 COVID-19 cases per day
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,689,322 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,744 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 18th Total. Total Positive Cases1,689,3221,684,100 (+5,222) Fully Vaccinated3,606,643 (61.8%)3,606,512 (61.8%) Updated Booster862,212 (14.8%)812,264 (13.9%) COVID-19...
WISN
Check out holiday lights displays around southeast Wisconsin
It's time to get in the holiday spirit, and there are beautiful light displays all over southeastern Wisconsin to help you do just that. The fun and colorful arrangement will feature more than 80 life-sized stuffed animals in the ground floor windows of BMO Tower. The display will also be illuminated at night.
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
Wisconsin drops in national hospital safety ranking
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s hospital safety standings with The Leapfrog Group dropped from 40th to 41st in the country over this past year. The portion of Wisconsin hospitals that received an “A” grade decreased from 16.9% in spring 2022 to 11.9% in fall 2022. The...
Wisconsin Man Flirts with Death after New Furnace Installation
A Wisconsin man had a close call with death after he had a new furnace manufactured by Rheem installed in his home. A few days after installation he described he felt like he was coming down something.
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close
HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season. While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
Fox11online.com
State response: Avery's theory of alternate suspect requires 'speculative leaps'
MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."
Comments / 0