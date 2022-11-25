ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin ranked first in the country for Fall Drug Take Back numbers

(WFRV) – During fall’s 2022 Drug Take Back Event, the state of Wisconsin finished first throughout the entire country for most prescription medications collected. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) made the announcement on November 23. The dairy state, which collected 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications this last...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin DNR Selling State Park, Forest Admission Stickers

The 2023 state park and state forest admission stickers are now on sale. Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources launched the sale over the holiday weekend. Admission stickers cost $28 for people from Wisconsin and $38 for people from out of state. All visitors to state parks and state trails...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land

JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two

BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin stays steady, averaging 745 COVID-19 cases per day

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,689,322 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,744 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 18th Total. Total Positive Cases1,689,3221,684,100 (+5,222) Fully Vaccinated3,606,643 (61.8%)3,606,512 (61.8%) Updated Booster862,212 (14.8%)812,264 (13.9%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Check out holiday lights displays around southeast Wisconsin

It's time to get in the holiday spirit, and there are beautiful light displays all over southeastern Wisconsin to help you do just that. The fun and colorful arrangement will feature more than 80 life-sized stuffed animals in the ground floor windows of BMO Tower. The display will also be illuminated at night.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

State response: Avery's theory of alternate suspect requires 'speculative leaps'

MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."
WISCONSIN STATE

