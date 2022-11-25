The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors invites the community to attend the President’s Breakfast at the Pasadena Hilton on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Chamber members and friends will hear Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott discuss her experience during the year leading up to the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. She will discuss topics and share ideas and decisions behind Turning the Corner, the theme for the 2023 Tournament, with honored special guests the Royal Court, as well as Tournament presidents past, present and future.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO