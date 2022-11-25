Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Sheriff’s Dept. Trainee Injured by SUV in Same Incident as Pasadena Cadet is in ‘Grave Condition’
pasadenanow.com
Enjoy Beautiful Homes Decked Out in Holiday Decorations and Festive Music at the Holiday Look-In Tour for the Pasadena Symphony
Four homes, decorated professionally by floral designers, will showcase festive interiors, unique architecture and musical accompaniment during this year’s Holiday Look-In Tour. Organized by the Pasadena Symphony Association’s Women’s Committee, the 55th edition of the Holiday Look-In Tour will be held in-person on Dec. 3 and 4 to help...
pasadenanow.com
Becky Sarni of Pasadena Is Elected to New Term on National Board of the Christ Child Society
The National Christ Child Society (NCCS), one of the nation’s oldest organizations dedicated to serving the needs of under-resourced children, has announced the appointment of Becky Sarni of Pasadena, Calif., to its National Board of Directors as a Vice President, for the 2022-2024 term. The new slate of officers was made official at the NCCS National Convention in Tucson, Ariz., on September 17, 2022.
pasadenanow.com
President’s Breakfast Honoring Amy Wainscott and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses To Be Held December 6
The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors invites the community to attend the President’s Breakfast at the Pasadena Hilton on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Chamber members and friends will hear Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott discuss her experience during the year leading up to the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. She will discuss topics and share ideas and decisions behind Turning the Corner, the theme for the 2023 Tournament, with honored special guests the Royal Court, as well as Tournament presidents past, present and future.
pasadenanow.com
Black Friday to Include Increased CHP Efforts Against Organized Retail Theft
Thousands are expected to head to malls and stores throughout Los Angeles County Friday for Black Friday amid increased efforts statewide by the California Highway Patrol to tackle organized retail theft. The California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force is increasing its presence at shopping centers throughout the state...
pasadenanow.com
79 and Sunny in Pasadena for Black Friday Shopping, But Cooling Trend Begins Saturday
Santa Ana winds are expected to dissipate Friday, and a cooling trend will develop that will bring chilly temperatures in the lower 60’s all next week and some cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service. “Friday will likely see ongoing warm temperatures,” according to the NWS. The...
pasadenanow.com
Local Company Launches Software With Implications for Reducing Real Estate Fraud
Pasadena-based Glacier Flow announced this week the launch of Wire Instructions Verification, a web app that allows businesses to securely send financial wires transactions, reducing the risk of fraud. According to Glacier Flow, which is focused on developing software that modernizes real estate payments and brings greater security to the...
pasadenanow.com
‘Porch Pirates’ Trend Slightly Down At Start of Holiday Season, But Pasadena Police Urge Caution
With the amount of holiday shopping expected to take place online this holiday season, Pasadena police are cautioning residents to be wary of opportunistic ‘porch pirates, thieves who steal packages from the porches and front steps of homes. Pasadena police said porch thefts occur frequently throughout the year and...
pasadenanow.com
Police Fan Out Across Pasadena Thursday, Delivering Hot Thanksgiving Meals
Pasadena police detectives and officers fanned out across the city on Thanksgiving morning on a different-than-usual mission: to deliver hot turkey dinners to those in need, including many elderly citizens in the community who are homebound. The effort was in partnership with the Pasadena Tabernacle of the Salvation Army, which...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Arraignment Set for Man Who Allegedly Targeted, Killed Woman on Foothill 210 Freeway
Sidney Terrance Johnson, 26, who faces murder charges in connection with the death of a Pasadena woman in a car-to-car shooting on Sept. 4, 2021, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Pasadena Courthouse. The shooting occurred in eastbound lanes of the I-210 Foothill Freeway in Arcadia just...
pasadenanow.com
Local Man Who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed His Mother During Live Zoom Meeting Back In Court
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be set Wednesday in the case against Robert Anderson Cotton, a 34-year-old Altadena man who faces allegations of two counts of murder for the stabbing death of his 67-year-old mother and 69-year-old uncle inside the family’s home on the 3100 block of North Marengo Ave. in Altadena about 2 p.m. on Mar. 22, 2021.
pasadenanow.com
Local Nonprofits Urge Pasadenans to Not Overlook Giving Tuesday
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Giving Tuesday, which is observed on Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day of heightened generosity when people donate to their chosen charities. It was initiated in 2012 by Henry Timms, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Center in New York City, with the...
pasadenanow.com
COVID Cases in Pasadena Rise, Seven-Day Average Up 63% Since Nov. 1
Pasadena Public Health Department case counts show the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Pasadena has risen from 18.4 cases on Nov. 1 to 30.1 cases on Nov. 23, an increase of 63.5%. As of Friday, 5 patients were in Huntington Health’s ICU, of whom 60% were vaccinated. The...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Man’s Legs Slashed With Knife After ‘Unprovoked’ Assault
A 23-year-old Pasadena man with visible wounds to both his legs was located by police about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Allen Avenue after he was attacked by a knifeman, police said. Lt. Rudy Lemos said the victim was uncooperative but officers determined the attack had...
Comments / 0