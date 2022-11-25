Microsoft thinks GTA 6 is coming in 2024

Microsoft made the claim in a document about its attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In a new statement to the Competition and Markets Authority regarding Microsoft's attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard , the company states that it expects GTA 6 to launch in 2024.

“The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2024,” Microsoft says in the document, via InsiderGaming .

However, this isn't a surefire thing. While Microsoft may have some insider knowledge due to third-party partner agreements, the company cites leaks on games outlet Tech Radar as the source of this belief.

GTA 6 has been in development for a while now, but recent leaks - the result of an illegal hack on Rockstar Games - have shown that the game is still a while away from completion.

Leaked footage showed off impressive, albeit unfinished gameplay, seemingly confirming the setting and characters present in the game.

If the leaks are accurate, you'll be playing GTA 6 as a Bonnie & Clyde-style duo - a man and a woman - and the game will be set in Vice City and the surrounding area.

In other Rockstar news, the company just banned NFTs from GTA Online roleplay servers. Elsewhere, it surfaced that the company turned down a GTA movie starring Eminem .

