ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Microsoft thinks GTA 6 is coming in 2024

By Kirk McKeand
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MPAi_0jNMWijR00

Microsoft made the claim in a document about its attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In a new statement to the Competition and Markets Authority regarding Microsoft's attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard , the company states that it expects GTA 6 to launch in 2024.

“The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2024,” Microsoft says in the document, via InsiderGaming .

However, this isn't a surefire thing. While Microsoft may have some insider knowledge due to third-party partner agreements, the company cites leaks on games outlet Tech Radar as the source of this belief.

GTA 6 has been in development for a while now, but recent leaks - the result of an illegal hack on Rockstar Games - have shown that the game is still a while away from completion.

Leaked footage showed off impressive, albeit unfinished gameplay, seemingly confirming the setting and characters present in the game.

If the leaks are accurate, you'll be playing GTA 6 as a Bonnie & Clyde-style duo - a man and a woman - and the game will be set in Vice City and the surrounding area.

In other Rockstar news, the company just banned NFTs from GTA Online roleplay servers. Elsewhere, it surfaced that the company turned down a GTA movie starring Eminem .

While you wait for GTA 6, check out our list of the best sandbox games you can play now.

Sandbox games: the best open world games to play right now (; 1:51)

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
GAMINGbible

The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox

The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Gizmodo

Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'

Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
The Verge

Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week

Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
TechSpot

Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
ComicBook

New Batman Game Leaked

A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
TechRadar

Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick

The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
42
Followers
126
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy