Autoweek.com

Red Bull Racing has a Place for Sebastian Vettel in F1

Sebastian Vettel won 4 -titles with Red Bull from 2009 to 2014. In his 15-year F1 career he scored 35 wins, and 122 podiums. The German announced his retirement in July and finished 10thin his final race in Abu Dhabi. Red Bull's door is "open" to welcoming Sebastian Vettel in...
techaiapp.com

F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life

Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
Autoweek.com

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing Claims Its First Extreme E Title

The team owner F1 champion Lewis Hamilton’s team won in its second season. Two events were canceled this season, leading to just four locations over five points-paying X-Prix rounds. The X44 team carried a 17-point deficit to RXR heading into the final round of the year in Uruguay. Last...
Front Office Sports

Formula 1 Disputes China Race Called Off

A track “marked for Formula 1 greatness” will lie dormant for at least another year, at least according to one report. According to the BBC, F1 is reportedly prepared to remove Shanghai from its 2023 calendar, bringing clarity to one of the series’ major outstanding questions. An...
Autoweek.com

Nico Hulkenberg Cautious to Keep F1 Dreams and Goals in Check with Haas

Nico Hulkenberg has not raced full time in Formula 1 since leaving Renault in 2019. Hulkenberg, 35, has started 181 races in his F1 career, dating back to 2010. Hulkenberg will team up at Haas with Kevin Magnussen; the two are renowned as tough racers, and famously had a heated exchange of words in Hungary in 2017.
ClutchPoints

The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.



