Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Red Bull Racing has a Place for Sebastian Vettel in F1
Sebastian Vettel won 4 -titles with Red Bull from 2009 to 2014. In his 15-year F1 career he scored 35 wins, and 122 podiums. The German announced his retirement in July and finished 10thin his final race in Abu Dhabi. Red Bull's door is "open" to welcoming Sebastian Vettel in...
Motor racing-Ferrari F1 team boss Binotto to quit, Il Corriere says
MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ferrari's (RACE.MI) Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann.
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
Autoweek.com
Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing Claims Its First Extreme E Title
The team owner F1 champion Lewis Hamilton’s team won in its second season. Two events were canceled this season, leading to just four locations over five points-paying X-Prix rounds. The X44 team carried a 17-point deficit to RXR heading into the final round of the year in Uruguay. Last...
Formula 1 Disputes China Race Called Off
A track “marked for Formula 1 greatness” will lie dormant for at least another year, at least according to one report. According to the BBC, F1 is reportedly prepared to remove Shanghai from its 2023 calendar, bringing clarity to one of the series’ major outstanding questions. An...
Autoweek.com
Nico Hulkenberg Cautious to Keep F1 Dreams and Goals in Check with Haas
Nico Hulkenberg has not raced full time in Formula 1 since leaving Renault in 2019. Hulkenberg, 35, has started 181 races in his F1 career, dating back to 2010. Hulkenberg will team up at Haas with Kevin Magnussen; the two are renowned as tough racers, and famously had a heated exchange of words in Hungary in 2017.
The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.
'Is this what Argentina are? England have more talent' – Neville's verdict on Messi et al
Gary Neville gave a damning verdict on Argentina during ITV's match coverage of their match against Mexico on Saturday night
Harry Kane felt discomfort in injured foot against USA, reveals Southgate
The England coach has confirmed his captain is still affected by an injury sustained in the opening group game against Iran but will be fit to face Wales
Casemiro breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd axe as he backs former team-mate
CASEMIRO has given his total backing to Cristiano Ronaldo for the stunning outburst which finally ended his Manchester United career. Ronaldo’s Old Trafford contract was dramatically cancelled last week, after he put the boot into United in an interview with Piers Morgan. Yet while it enraged his bosses to...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo offered £1.2m a week to play until 40 | Tottenham chase USA star Weston McKennie - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered £1.2m a week to play into his 40s. A beefy removal lorry sent to empty Cristiano Ronaldo's Cheshire mansion was too big to reach the house. West Ham and Everton have jumped into...
Takeover Update: Liverpool In Talks With Saudi Arabian And Qatari Consortiums As FSG Sale Closer
The takeover of Liverpool is closer than ever as Saudi and Qatari consortiums are reportedly in talks with Fenway Sports Group.
Comments / 0