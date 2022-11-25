Read full article on original website
Related
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, appeared to come off the cuff during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. It also threatened to reinvigorate criticism by human rights groups over the toll of hosting the Middle East’s first World Cup for the migrant labor that built over $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and new infrastructure needed for the tournament. In the interview, portions of which Morgan posted online, the British journalist asks al-Thawadi: “What is the honest, realistic total do you think of migrant workers who died from – as a result of work they’re doing for the World Cup in totality?”
Detained World Cup Protester Says FIFA President Helped Secure His Release
A protester who was arrested Monday after running onto the field during a World Cup game says the president of FIFA helped secure his release from Qatari authorities. Mario Ferri, 35, was carrying a rainbow LGBTQ flag and wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Respect for Iranian Women” and “Save Ukraine” when he rushed the field during a game between Portugal and Uruguay. Speaking to Catalan radio station RAC1 on Tuesday after his release, the Italian activist said he was released early Tuesday morning after FIFA president Gianni Infantino “came personally to help me.” Ferri added that he had “many problems with the police” but that Infantino “resolved the situation.” “FIFA does not consider my symbols to be violent, it was a message of peace,” Ferri said. “The police are human and they treated me very well.” Infantino’s surprise intervention comes after he made a bizarre speech defending Qatar from attacks on its human rights record, saying: “Today I feel gay.”Read it at RAC1
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Comments / 0