Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: November 25, 2022

By Jeff Caldwell
 3 days ago

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXHIBITION OF ACC-SPINNING TIRES: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FTS-DESIGNATED POINT-STOP SIGN: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 442574 Booking Date: 11-25-2022 – 5:38 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00
CAMPBELL, CANDICE Booking #: 442573 Booking Date: 11-25-2022 – 2:22 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: Bond $512.00
WOODRUFF, RYAN Booking #: 442572 Booking Date: 11-25-2022 – 12:55 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond
ROMAN, RUBEN Booking #: 442571 Booking Date: 11-24-2022 – 11:03 pm Charges: 54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACC-SPINNING TIRES
54999999 FTS-DESIGNATED POINT-STOP SIGN Bond: Bond $734.00
ESTRADA, RAUL Booking #: 442570 Booking Date: 11-24-2022 – 9:42 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $500.00
TANGUMA, MANUEL Booking #: 442569 Booking Date: 11-24-2022 – 6:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: Bond $962.00
GARZA, MARIA Booking #: 442568 Release Date: 11-24-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 11-24-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond $25000.00

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

