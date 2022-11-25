Read full article on original website
Tuesday's severe weather outbreak could spawn strong tornadoes, destructive hail in South
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is expected Tuesday in parts of the South, where strong, long-track tornadoes, destructive hail, damaging winds and flash flooding will all be serious threats through the overnight hours.
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
The only time the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled
Nothing in the parade’s nearly 100-year history has stopped the balloons from being brought to life, save for one exception: a World War.
What makes 'Pele’s Hair' during a volcanic eruption?
As Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano awakens from a decades-long slumber, officials are not only warning those in the area about ash fall and airborne gases but also the potential for volcanic glass fibers known as "Pele's Hair."
Thanksgiving weekend travel 2022: Where can travelers expect flight delays and cancellations?
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking several storm systems that could impact millions of Americans starting to head home after the busy Thanksgiving holiday.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Baja California, Mexico, shakes San Diego
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded off the coast of the Mexican state of Baja California was felt in Southern California on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Historical trunk washes ashore Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole brought a storm surge of around 5 feet to Northeast Florida, which could be responsible for washing the trunk ashore.
Italian landslide kills at least 8: See incredible video of destruction of the seaside town
Historic rains triggered a deadly debris flow on the small island of Ischia. The local fire departments called for reinforcements which arrived by boat from Naples.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupts for first time since 1984
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in 38 years on Sunday night, ending the longest quiet period between eruptions on record.
How to prepare for busy Thanksgiving travel at airports
As some of the busiest travel days are upon us, the Transportation Security Administration expects airport security checkpoints nationwide to be busy during Thanksgiving week.
Video shows rescue of kayakers, including two children, after being swept out to sea in California
Four kayakers, including two children, were rescued after they were swept out to sea in Marin County, California, and their rescue was caught on video.
When is the best time to book holiday travel?
Is there a magic date for when to book your flight? According to this travel expert, the answer is a bit complicated.
Midwestern airport announces return of popular coat check service for passengers headed to warmer weather
Listen up, Wisconsin! If you’re looking to catch a flight this winter to escape to a warmer destination like Florida or California, you have one less piece of luggage to pack.
Watch: Drones capture video of three active volcanoes around the world
Geologists worldwide are keeping an eye on three active volcanoes, including one in the U.S.
Airline harnesses ‘next generation of forecasting’ to cut down on weather delays and cancellations
How frustrating are airline weather delays and cancellations? Now multiply that frustration by 40 million passengers per year. JetBlue hopes to soothe those tempers and eliminate travel headaches by harnessing weather forecasting. The company recently announced Tomorrow.io would provide weather forecasts for every flight.
Here are the top 10 Thanksgiving travel destinations in 2022
It’s no surprise that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and an estimated 55 million Americans will be traveling more than 50 miles for the holiday.
Snowstorm threatens travel across parts of Upper Midwest Tuesday
A storm is set to bring snow across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around Minneapolis of this still relatively young winter weather season.
Drone video shows how historic snow event paralyzed western New York
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm produced snowfall totals of more than 70 inches in parts of Upstate New York.
65 days of night: Alaska town won’t see the sun until January
The sun will set for a final time this year in America's northernmost town, Utqiaġvik, Alaska.
