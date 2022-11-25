Read full article on original website
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
KC Chiefs set up Skyy Moore to fail on punt returns
Why do the Kansas City Chiefs insist on setting up Skyy Moore to fail as a punt returner when he clearly is so out of his element?. Insanity, it is said, is best described or defined by doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. At this point, it might not be insane but it’s definitely reached the point of maddening for fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs continue to trot wide receiver Skyy Moore onto the field to return yet another punt.
Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Ohio State football loses to TTUN thanks to coaching disaster
Coming into The Game, the Ohio State football team was favored. They even looked good early, scoring in the game’s opening drive. But Ryan Day couldn’t make in-game adjustments and it ended up costing the Buckeyes a win. At home. Against their hated rivals. Again. Despite not having...
Brian Kelly gets trolled relentlessly for LSU losing to Texas A&M
LSU’s College Football Playoff chances are dead after their loss to Texas A&M, and head coach Brian Kelly got trolled. The LSU Tigers rose up to the No. 5 spot in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings following Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With that, LSU couldn’t afford another loss, considering they already had two to their credit on the season, if they wanted to sneak into the Playoff.
This Russell Wilson stat should have Denver Broncos fans worried
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been straight-up suffering in Denver, and the number of sacks on him should be a point of concern. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has gained attention throughout the league for all the wrong reasons as even the Carolina Panthers have begun to mock him. He’s doing much worse than anyone could’ve expected this season.
The Chicago Bears could hold much power in 2023 NFL Draft
It was an eventful morning for the Chicago Bears as they entered into a Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In a year where they indeed know who their quarterback of the future is in Justin Fields, the Bears didn’t even know who would start the game against the Jets. It ended up being Trevor Siemian instead of Nathan Peterman, who looked like the starter for a split-second.
Jaguars player drags Urban Meyer while praising Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard has a clear soft spot for teammate Trevor Lawrence, but not so much for former coach Urban Meyer. Andrew Wingard is a familiar face on the Jaguars as he’s in the final stretch of his fourth season, and he’s clearly a friendly guy with his teammates as he praised quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a post-game interview. He simultaneously dragged former coach Urban Meyer.
Just how underwhelming was the ACC this season?
The 2022 college football regular season is just about all wrapped up, and the bulk of the ACC should be thankful for that. This year’s ACC regular-season slate is officially in the books and, just like any other conference’s, it had several ups and downs. Some highlights from...
CFB Playoff: What the Selection Committee should do and will do
When the next-to-last CFB Playoff rankings are released Tuesday night, the top four teams will be no surprise. They will be in order, Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Southern Cal. All the mystery for Tuesday is how the committee will rank Ohio State and Alabama. The Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide will be in the top six, but no one knows in what order. If Alabama is at No. 6, it will have almost no chance to make the final four on Sunday.
Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication
After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
