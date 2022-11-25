ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Hulu is just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this incredible Cyber Monday deal

By Jada Kennzie, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111TIx_0jNMU17z00
Stream all your Hulu favorites with this Cyber Monday deal: It's just $1.99 monthly subscription for a year. Reviewed / Hulu

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

You have less than 24 hours left to snag this incredible Cyber Monday deal from streaming service Hulu . Sign up today , and get 12 months of ad-supported streaming for just $1.99 per month.

Sign up for Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported service is usually $7.99 per month—or $14.99 per month to enjoy the service without ads—so catching this Cyber Monday deal will help you save over 50% for the year. This offer is available to new subscribers, former subscribers who canceled more than a month ago, as well as current Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle subscribers.

Cyber Monday 2022: The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

The best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ts5We_0jNMU17z00
Stream hit shows like "The Handmaid's Tale" during Hulu's Cyber Monday sale, which will be over in less than 24 hours! Hulu

This deal is great for those who just want the basics that Hulu offers—to stream Hulu's best shows and movies without having to pay a fortune. If you don't need the bells and whistles included like ESPN+, Disney+, Live TV or ad-free service, then this deal is perfect for you. It's also a good choice for those who have a Hulu bundle that they're not taking advantage of or people who are looking to cut costs ahead of the holidays.

Stream the most-watched shows that Hulu has to offer like The Handmaid's Tale , Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building for just $1.99 per month for 12 months. Keep in mind that the subscription will automatically renew at the full price of $7.99 per month at the end of the 12-month offer period.

Sign up for Hulu

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Hulu is just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this incredible Cyber Monday deal

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now

Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
AdWeek

Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package

Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
CNET

8 Cyber Monday Deals at All-Time Low Prices Right Now

Cyber Monday is in full swing, giving you another opportunity to score some major deals on holiday gifts now that Black Friday has come and gone. This Cyber Monday, we're seeing fantastic deals on consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers. These discounts are so good, in fact, they're some of the best we've ever seen.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

694K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy