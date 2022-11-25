Read full article on original website
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
Indian and U.S. troops have participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India's disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing
Biogen falls on report patient died in partner's Alzheimer trial
Biogen shares fell Monday after a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease the company is developing with Eisai Co. The case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage after suffering a stroke and a type of brain...
Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased...
China needs vaccinations more than lockdowns, U.S. officials say
Two top U.S. health officials questioned China's "zero covid" policy, saying it's unlikely to rein in the virus on its own and makes little sense without an improved vaccination campaign to broaden immunity. "It's going to be very, very difficult for China to be able to contain this through their...
'Disruptive' China prompts Canadian tilt toward Indo-Pacific
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is boosting military spending and expanding Canadian trade ties in the Indo-Pacific region as part of a "generational" policy shift aimed at countering China's influence. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly released her nation's Indo-Pacific Strategy on Sunday morning, including nearly $1.7 billion (C$2.3 billion) in spending....
China's intercontinental military drone Wing Loong-3 can fly 6,200 miles with air-to-air missiles
The deadly drone is capable of intercontinental strikes.
Iranian Reporters Grill U.S. Coach And Star At World Cup And It Goes Off The Rails
The news conference before the U.S.-Iran match took a surreal turn that had nothing to do with soccer.
Virginia Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called her late colleague “a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice.”
Houston Blames Water Outage on Failure of Backup Transformer
(Bloomberg) -- Houston’s citywide water outage stemmed from the failure of two electrical transformers at a key treatment complex that prevented officials from turning on backup generators. The outage that shuttered schools, delayed surgeries and forced some restaurants and other businesses to close their doors in the fourth-largest US...
U.S. Soccer briefly alters Iran's flag on social media
DOHA, Qatar - The U.S. Soccer Federation displayed altered images of Iran's flag on some of its social media accounts, a switch that drew attention ahead of the U.S. men's national team's World Cup match against the Iranians. The federation said the change was intended to show solidarity with protests in the country and by Sunday had reverted, switching back to the official flag.
