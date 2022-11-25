(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

MANCHESTER, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO