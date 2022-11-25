Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiwaradio.com
No. 3 UConn Women Rally Past No. 9 Iowa
The third ranked UConn women rallied from an 11-point third deficit to beat ninth ranked Iowa 86-79 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. The Hawkeyes made only 12-of-33 shots in the second half. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Caitlin Clark had 25 points and Kate Martin added...
Corn Nation
Mickey Joseph Didn’t Perform Miracles But We Should Be Grateful for Him Anyways
“Last time we beat Iowa I wasn’t even a dad yet.” I received that text last night. His sons are seven years old. Mickey Joseph did something last night that the past two Nebraska football coaches have failed to do which was beat Iowa on Black Friday. The...
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
iheart.com
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
Radio Iowa
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
KCCI.com
More than 100 farm animals found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — More than 100 farm animals were found dead on a property in Washington County in southeast Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary said they also found starving sheep, goats, and pigs on the property. They are currently accepting donations to care for the animals.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 49-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient, according to arrest affidavits filed in the case. Laura Kay Entsminger faces a charge of prohibited acts – first offense – Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, court records say. She is accused of drug diversion, an […]
Comments / 0