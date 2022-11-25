ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

kiwaradio.com

No. 3 UConn Women Rally Past No. 9 Iowa

The third ranked UConn women rallied from an 11-point third deficit to beat ninth ranked Iowa 86-79 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. The Hawkeyes made only 12-of-33 shots in the second half. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Caitlin Clark had 25 points and Kate Martin added...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
KTEN.com

10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Two dead following Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa

(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
MARION, IA
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

More than 100 farm animals found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — More than 100 farm animals were found dead on a property in Washington County in southeast Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary said they also found starving sheep, goats, and pigs on the property. They are currently accepting donations to care for the animals.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Fire Claims Local Landmark

Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
BRIGHTON, IA
WHO 13

Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 49-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient, according to arrest affidavits filed in the case. Laura Kay Entsminger faces a charge of prohibited acts – first offense – Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, court records say. She is accused of drug diversion, an […]
DAVENPORT, IA

