ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Expert secrets on keeping it cool, avoiding holiday travel chaos

You already battled TSA lines that seemed a mile long, bumper-to-bumper traffic and weather delays just to get to Thanksgiving. After stuffing yourself and super-shopping, it’s time to go home. Pack your patience, the experts told FOX Weather when they shared their own go-to travel tips. Road warriors Don’t be in a rush. Almost 49 million Americans drove 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, so you won’t be alone. “The sooner you can get on the road, if you can hit the road before 11 a.m. today, that’s going to be the best time,” Laura Ratliff, Editorial Director for TripSavvy.com told FOX...
TODAY.com

Travelers face delays in big post-holiday rush back home

Wet weather slowed the post-Thanksgiving commute for many but as tens of millions have yet to return home, storms on the east coast are expected to create long delays at the nation’s airports. NBC’s Sam Brock reports and TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Nov. 28, 2022.
travelawaits.com

5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
Axios

Chart du jour: Twin Cities COVID levels creep up

COVID levels are creeping up in the Twin Cities, per Met Council's latest wastewater data dump. Why it matters: A "tripledemic" of flu, RSV and COVID is already straining local hospitals. Driving the news: The total viral load detected at the metro plant increased by 24% in the week ending...
newsnationnow.com

Delays, weather, unruly passengers snarl post-holiday travel

MIAMI (NewsNation) — As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend concludes, travelers are trying to get home after thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds more canceled. Although Thanksgiving holiday travel trends were a little different this year, with more people being able to work remotely, air travel was still near pre-pandemic levels and not without complications.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy