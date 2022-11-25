Read full article on original website
Travelers say post-holiday rush posed few challenges
Packing bags, wrangling the family and navigating crowds at the airport are all part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend tradition for some travelers.
Expert secrets on keeping it cool, avoiding holiday travel chaos
You already battled TSA lines that seemed a mile long, bumper-to-bumper traffic and weather delays just to get to Thanksgiving. After stuffing yourself and super-shopping, it’s time to go home. Pack your patience, the experts told FOX Weather when they shared their own go-to travel tips. Road warriors Don’t be in a rush. Almost 49 million Americans drove 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, so you won’t be alone. “The sooner you can get on the road, if you can hit the road before 11 a.m. today, that’s going to be the best time,” Laura Ratliff, Editorial Director for TripSavvy.com told FOX...
Travelers face delays in big post-holiday rush back home
Wet weather slowed the post-Thanksgiving commute for many but as tens of millions have yet to return home, storms on the east coast are expected to create long delays at the nation’s airports. NBC’s Sam Brock reports and TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Nov. 28, 2022.
More than 6,300 flights delayed Sunday amid holiday travel
More than 6,300 flights were delayed Sunday as a severe weather system affected holiday travel in the United States.
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
Sunday after Thanksgiving projected to be busiest airline travel day for Houston airports
For those flying on peak travel days, experts recommend adding an extra hour to your airport travel time. Check your flight status, security wait times, or openings in the parking garage online.
I quit my job as a Southwest customer-service rep because I couldn't handle the holidays for another year. It's hell for everyone involved.
A former Southwest employee who recently left says they would deal with 5,000 customers in a day, with only 10 to 12 staffers on call.
Storm expected to cause air travel delays over holiday weekend
News 12’s Julio Avila was at John F. Kennedy International Airport getting a firsthand look at local travel.
5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
Delays, weather, unruly passengers snarl post-holiday travel
MIAMI (NewsNation) — As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend concludes, travelers are trying to get home after thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds more canceled. Although Thanksgiving holiday travel trends were a little different this year, with more people being able to work remotely, air travel was still near pre-pandemic levels and not without complications.
