KKTV

Denver police officer, suspect shot at detention center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver police officer was shot outside a detention center. The Denver Police Department said around 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to what they believed to be a stolen car in southwest Denver. The suspect reportedly fled from officers, but stopped roughly at Iowa and Lowell.
KXRM

Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
KXRM

Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Apartment shooting investigation in Stratmoor Valley

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Saturday evening on Nov. 26. EPSO said the shooting was near the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. According to deputies, one victim was transported to […]
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas. At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
KKTV

No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a fire broke out at a business complex in northeast Colorado Springs overnight. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Chapel Hills Professional Park, which is off Briargate Boulevard across the street from Chapel Hills Mall. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke drifting from the roof.
KXRM

Police investigate alleged shots fired at officers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in […]
KKTV

Suspect in Fountain shooting involving police dies

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died from his injuries Friday night. On Sunday night, Fountain police said they responded to a reported Domestic Violence incident and when they arrived on scene, a man exited the home and fired at least one round toward police.
KXRM

Suspect of shooting on Knoll Lane turns himself in

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect of a shooting has turned himself into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the death of a man Friday afternoon on Nov. 25. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. At the scene, officers located a victim and administered […]
KKTV

Briargate neighborhood reopened Saturday morning after shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Briargate neighborhood is now reopened after it was shutdown Saturday morning due to a barricaded suspect. Police responded to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. An emergency alert went out to neighbors around 6:45 a.m. asking them to stay indoors or stay out of the immediate area until further notice due to police activity related to a barricaded suspect on Thundercloud Drive.
