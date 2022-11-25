Read full article on original website
KKTV
Denver police officer, suspect shot at detention center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver police officer was shot outside a detention center. The Denver Police Department said around 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to what they believed to be a stolen car in southwest Denver. The suspect reportedly fled from officers, but stopped roughly at Iowa and Lowell.
Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
KKTV
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors reached out to KKTV 11 News on Monday as first responders blocked off a roadway in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. It isn’t clear when the activity started along Mazatlan Circle near E. Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, but...
Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
KKTV
WATCH: 1 injured in shooting just south of Colorado Springs
"I simply wanted to save the family I found. If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person." Survivors of other shootings say they are advocating for those impacted by the Club Q tragedy.
KKTV
WATCH: Woman accused of pimping makes court appearance in Colorado Springs
Cell phone video shows stolen car drive on sidewalk, jump curb to avoid police. Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to a Starbucks near Dublin and Powers for a stolen vehicle. Updated: 3 hours ago. El Paso County surpasses possible homicide record. Updated: 3 hours ago. An investigation tied to Postmaster...
KKTV
Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after briefly evading capture Monday morning. Residents in a Security neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for a short time while deputies tried to catch up to the suspect. “Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police provide update on the number of Club Q victims, seek other potential victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five people are dead, and nearly two dozen physically injured after a person reportedly opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub before being stopped by two patrons being hailed as heroes. The act of violence was carried out Nov. 19 just before...
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Brother and sister shot at Club Q, one year after mom passed away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -This picture was taken an hour before the lives of James and Charlene Slaugh were changed forever. The brother-sister pair were among the 24 injured from the mass shooting at Club Q, which ultimately left five dead. They were at the nigh club to let loose...
Apartment shooting investigation in Stratmoor Valley
(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Saturday evening on Nov. 26. EPSO said the shooting was near the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. According to deputies, one victim was transported to […]
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas. At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
KKTV
No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a fire broke out at a business complex in northeast Colorado Springs overnight. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Chapel Hills Professional Park, which is off Briargate Boulevard across the street from Chapel Hills Mall. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke drifting from the roof.
Police investigate alleged shots fired at officers
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in […]
KKTV
Suspect in Fountain shooting involving police dies
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died from his injuries Friday night. On Sunday night, Fountain police said they responded to a reported Domestic Violence incident and when they arrived on scene, a man exited the home and fired at least one round toward police.
Suspect of shooting on Knoll Lane turns himself in
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect of a shooting has turned himself into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the death of a man Friday afternoon on Nov. 25. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. At the scene, officers located a victim and administered […]
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs police looking for suspect after shots fired
WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero. Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday. Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic.
KKTV
Briargate neighborhood reopened Saturday morning after shutdown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Briargate neighborhood is now reopened after it was shutdown Saturday morning due to a barricaded suspect. Police responded to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. An emergency alert went out to neighbors around 6:45 a.m. asking them to stay indoors or stay out of the immediate area until further notice due to police activity related to a barricaded suspect on Thundercloud Drive.
