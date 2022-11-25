COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO