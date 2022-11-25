Read full article on original website
USMNT vs. Iran 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
It’s now all to play for on Tuesday. Following the United States men’s national team’s 0-0 draw with England and Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, the scenario for the U.S. is as clear as ever: win or go home. A U.S. win will put...
Patriots Team Plane Flies UVA Football Players to Teammates' Funerals
Patriots team plane flies UVA football players to teammates' funerals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With no need to travel for a game this weekend, the New England Patriots' team plane was used for a good cause. University of Virginia football players and staff were able to use the...
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
France Becomes First Team to Advance to Knockout Stage With Win Over Denmark
France's quest for back-to-back World Cups continues as it became the first team to advance to the knockout round following a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, they have Kylian Mbappé to thank. The 23-year-old phenom recorded a second-half brace for Les Bleus. After a scoreless first half,...
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo Combine for Portugal's First Goal Vs. Uruguay
The 54th minute of Portugal's second group stage match against Uruguay on Monday provided both exhilaration and confusion. Exhilaration because Portugal scored its first goal of the game, but confusion ensued over who recorded the goal: Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Fernandes delivered a high cross from the left flank...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29
The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday's 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds of...
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
A top Qatari official involved in preparing his country's hosting of the World Cup has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament "between 400 and 500" for the first time
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot. But...
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Ghana Escapes Elimination With 3-2 Win in Group H Clash Vs. South Korea
The Black Stars have escaped elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup with a 3-2 win over South Korea in its Group H clash in Qatar at the Education City Stadium. The first half was all Ghana, who took an early 2-0 to close out the first half. The opening goal came from Mohammed Salisu in the 24th minute.
Ghana Takes Early Lead With Two First-Half Goals Vs. South Korea
Ghana is working to escape elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup as they take on South Korea in a Group H clash on Monday in Qatar. The Black Stars are off to a solid start as they take an early 2-0 lead to close out the first half. It...
How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
