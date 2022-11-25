ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased...
The Star Press

Lung cancer represents highest number of new cancer cases diagnosed

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the highest number of estimated new cancer cases diagnosed, as well as highest estimated cancer type death, in the state of Indiana as of this year. This unfortunately doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Indiana ranks 10th in the United States for states with the highest number of adults who smoke, and it's been found that an average of 80-90% of lung cancer related deaths...
INDIANA STATE

