WATCH: Truck drivers away from home honored on Thanksgiving with free meal



Truck drivers a way from home on Thanksgiving found gratitude waiting for them at an Idaho truck stop.

The Boise Stage Stop offered all truck drivers who passed through a free Thanksgiving meal.

"It's nice to know that people still do care," truck driver Clay Barry told KTVB.



Truck driver David Rau has reportedly driven through the Boise Stage Stop for more than two decades. His wife is also the truck stop’s general manager. Rau said serving the meal “has a certain spot in my heart.”

"It's a big deal to have this when they can't be with their family members," Rau noted.

The truck stop was packed with truck drivers enjoying the Thanksgiving food. It was the 18th year the free meal was offered.

"It means everything because we spend so much time on the road," truck driver Kelly Willis said. "A lot of times, we don't have a place where we can be with our families. So, having a place where we can come and be treated like family is priceless."

The Boise Stage Stop also held a raffle, giving away snacks, soda, and miscellaneous items, such as gloves.