BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in North Country punched their ticket to the North Pole by welcoming the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train. Hundreds of people from all over New York and Vermont were in Plattsburgh to get a glimpse of the it. For many of them, it’s a tradition. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is 14 railway cars of pure holiday magic. Heather Woods, with the company, says it’s an event they look forward to year after year. This was the first year the train made it rounds since 2019 because of COVID-19.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO