Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
LeBron James was offered a $90 million deal by Reebok and a $10 million check on the spot, but he rejected it despite being fresh out of high school.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Ja Morant Shares Support For Klay Thompson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was supportive of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NBC Sports
Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA
DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
Patrick Beverley talked about the real personality of Kawhi Leonard after being asked if his former teammate was a 'weirdo.'
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
LeBron James set another NBA record after his spectacular performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later
Michael Jordan was obsessive about winning. After losing to Christian Laettner in a ping pong game, he got himself his own table and practiced before beating him in a rematch.
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP
The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia's Struggles Against Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs entered this afternoon's rivalry-week matchup against Georgia Tech as 35.5-point favorites. But at the end of the first quarter, the visiting Yellow Jackets lead the No. 1 Bulldogs 7-3. Georgia has just 53 total yards and gave up nearly 100 to Georgia Tech and third-string quarterback Zach...
numberfire.com
Clint Capela (dental pain) available for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks forward Clint Capela will play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Capela missed one game due to dental pain. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared to play. Expect him to also start, which would send Onyeka Okongwu back to a bench role.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Criticizes Shaquille O'Neal's Criticism
Will this feedback loop ever close?
Anthony Davis Gives Lakers Fans A Heart Attack After He Falls On The Floor While Trying To Help LeBron James
Any setback to Davis or James will further dent their already-poor start to the season.
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0