Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
$14K Raised at Annual Turkey Trot for Bedford Food Pantry
Sam Bradford, 26, and Addison Poulter, 14, were the male and female winners on Thanksgiving morning at the annual Bedford Turkey Trot run and walk at the John Glenn Middle School. This year’s Trot attracted 250 runners and 125 walkers. Also winning was the Bedford Community Table/Pantry, Inc., the...
Remember The Bedford Citizen on Giving Tuesday
The Bedford Citizen joins nonprofit news organizations from around the country in celebrating ethical, independent, and fact-based journalism like ours – and appeals to you to help raise the funds that make it all possible. Please remember The Bedford Citizen on this Giving Tuesday so that we may continue...
An Obituary: Thomas Talcott Mix
Thomas (Tom) Talcott Mix, 80, of McLean, Virginia, formerly of Bedford, died on Nov. 24, 2022. Raised in Bedford, Tom graduated from Bedford High School in 1961. He joined the Air Force in 1962 and served at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and at the Northeast Cape Air Force Station in St. Lawrence Island, Savoonga, Alaska before leaving in 1966. He was recruited to work in communications at the Central Intelligence Agency where he served for 32 years.
Kick off the Holiday Season at Bedford’s Annual Tree Lighting Festivities
The Town of Bedford welcomes everyone to attend and take part in the annual tree lighting festivities on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be plenty of activities for everyone of all ages to enjoy. This special day includes:. Tree Lighting, 5 p.m. – Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer will...
New Chief of Police Cites Value of ‘Community Partners’
Bedford’s new chief of police says helping people is a top departmental priority. But he also is concerned about the welfare of his officers. “No police officer likes to see people in pain. We want to help people when we can get them help, and there are excellent community partners here – Bedford does a phenomenal job with this,” said John Fisher in a recent interview.
Bedford Santa Will Return For the 77th Time on December 24
It’s a funny thing mentioning Bedford Santa in town, many people know the guy who started it way back when. And it’s never the same person. That’s likely because the Bedford Community Santa program has been going on for 76 years and the folks who volunteer for the program tend to stick around for decades.
Holiday Shopping Made Easy at the Friends of the Library Book Sale
There will be something for everyone on your holiday gift-giving list at the Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, Dec. 3 and 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. A Members only sale takes place on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. and if you’re not already a member, you can join at the door.
Time to Light up Your Home for the Holidays with Luminaria
With the dark early winter days upon us, now’s the time to get your Luminaria kit to brighten your walkway throughout the holidays. The Bedford Minuteman Memorial Scholarship Trust is once again supporting Bedford Public Schools through the annual sale of Christmas Luminaria. The kits can be purchased at Chip-in Farm for $15 and the proceeds will benefit the American Studies programs at each of the elementary school libraries.
An Obituary: Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock
Mrs. Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock, 54, of Bedford died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the wife of Timothy M. Portlock. Calling hours at the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20) in Waltham, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 before the procession leaves for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Michael’s Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford.
Agencies Want Aggressive Air Force Response to PFAS
State and federal environmental agencies contend that the U.S. Air Force isn’t doing enough to find and stop the source of PFAS chemicals that may be contaminating Bedford’s suspended indigenous water supply. The disagreement was acknowledged at last week’s annual meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board at Town...
From Bedford Student to Teacher to Principal to Community Volunteer, Ralph Hammond Is Driven to Serve
If you ask Ralph Hammond a simple question – like, “What’s up?” – be prepared for an answer that may warrant an intermission. It’s not so much that Hammond is verbose, though he certainly is effusive. It’s more about the resume, replete with commitments to Bedford and the world.
The Web of ‘Bikeshedding’ and Social Media Polarization
Recently, I’ve been learning some unfortunate truths both about democracy and myself. When I moved to Bedford a few years ago, I had no experience with the hands-on style of democracy we practice here. I had voted in other towns, and had even done some low-level work on political campaigns, but I had never been part of a deliberative decision-making body such as Town Meeting. I didn’t speak in my first few meetings, but just knowing that I could was exhilarating. If I simply said, “Hold,” a town official would have to explain to me why the police needed new cars or some school should replace its boiler. Other citizens asked such questions, so presumably I could, too.
Town Meeting Approves Overshadowed Articles
The Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14 was a record-breaker in attendance and length in response to intense public interest in the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension and, to a lesser degree, petitioner articles challenging the site for a new firehouse. Voters also approved several other articles on the warrant that...
One-Car Accident Results in Power Outage on Springs Road
More than 150 customers were without electricity for several hours on Wednesday as a result of a one-car accident. Bedford police reported that a southbound car struck a utility pole on Springs Road near Ellingson Road just before 6 a.m. The resulting outage ended around 12:30 p.m. Police said the...
Superintendent Search about to Reach for Community Input
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools will soon involve residents. Bedford School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said on Friday that the search subcommittee will distribute an online survey, probably before Dec. 1, “to try to gain input from the community and help shape the selection process.”
Human Service Providers Honor Longtime Group Home Staff Member
It’s easy for Bob Renois to explain why he has worked for 23 years at the Guild for Human Services. “The kids and the staff make me love the job,” he declared. “Because they love me, I love them, too.”. Renois, a residential assistant at the Guild’s...
CSF, Flatbread Collaborate to Raise Funds
CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Road for a fall fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at http://www.flatbreadcompany.com.
Board Hosting Tax Classification Hearing Monday
The Bedford Select Board is scheduled to host the annual public hearing on classifying the town’s real estate taxes on Monday at 7:10 p.m. at a Town Hall hybrid session. And from this hearing, it is expected that tax rates for the current fiscal year will emerge. State law...
St. Paul’s to hold Annual Advent Craft Fair
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is preparing for its annual Advent Fair, to be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fair features gifts, crafts, food, and holiday cheer for all ages with all proceeds benefitting the work and ministries of the church.
Composer Ralph Vaughn Williams Featured at First Parish Dec. 3 Lyceum
As a prelude to the season of Christmas music, the December Lyceum at First Parish on the Common will celebrate Ralph Vaughn Williams, noted English composer who is known for his interest in English folk music and carols, among many other genres. The community is invited to attend the Dec. 3 event from 4 to 5 p.m. – either in person at the church or via Zoom. First Parish is wheelchair accessible.
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0