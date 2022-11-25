ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember The Bedford Citizen on Giving Tuesday

The Bedford Citizen joins nonprofit news organizations from around the country in celebrating ethical, independent, and fact-based journalism like ours – and appeals to you to help raise the funds that make it all possible. Please remember The Bedford Citizen on this Giving Tuesday so that we may continue...
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Thomas Talcott Mix

Thomas (Tom) Talcott Mix, 80, of McLean, Virginia, formerly of Bedford, died on Nov. 24, 2022. Raised in Bedford, Tom graduated from Bedford High School in 1961. He joined the Air Force in 1962 and served at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and at the Northeast Cape Air Force Station in St. Lawrence Island, Savoonga, Alaska before leaving in 1966. He was recruited to work in communications at the Central Intelligence Agency where he served for 32 years.
The Bedford Citizen

New Chief of Police Cites Value of ‘Community Partners’

Bedford’s new chief of police says helping people is a top departmental priority. But he also is concerned about the welfare of his officers. “No police officer likes to see people in pain. We want to help people when we can get them help, and there are excellent community partners here – Bedford does a phenomenal job with this,” said John Fisher in a recent interview.
The Bedford Citizen

Time to Light up Your Home for the Holidays with Luminaria

With the dark early winter days upon us, now’s the time to get your Luminaria kit to brighten your walkway throughout the holidays. The Bedford Minuteman Memorial Scholarship Trust is once again supporting Bedford Public Schools through the annual sale of Christmas Luminaria. The kits can be purchased at Chip-in Farm for $15 and the proceeds will benefit the American Studies programs at each of the elementary school libraries.
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock

Mrs. Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock, 54, of Bedford died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the wife of Timothy M. Portlock. Calling hours at the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20) in Waltham, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 before the procession leaves for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Michael’s Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford.
The Bedford Citizen

Agencies Want Aggressive Air Force Response to PFAS

State and federal environmental agencies contend that the U.S. Air Force isn’t doing enough to find and stop the source of PFAS chemicals that may be contaminating Bedford’s suspended indigenous water supply. The disagreement was acknowledged at last week’s annual meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board at Town...
The Bedford Citizen

The Web of ‘Bikeshedding’ and Social Media Polarization

Recently, I’ve been learning some unfortunate truths both about democracy and myself. When I moved to Bedford a few years ago, I had no experience with the hands-on style of democracy we practice here. I had voted in other towns, and had even done some low-level work on political campaigns, but I had never been part of a deliberative decision-making body such as Town Meeting. I didn’t speak in my first few meetings, but just knowing that I could was exhilarating. If I simply said, “Hold,” a town official would have to explain to me why the police needed new cars or some school should replace its boiler. Other citizens asked such questions, so presumably I could, too.
The Bedford Citizen

Town Meeting Approves Overshadowed Articles

The Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14 was a record-breaker in attendance and length in response to intense public interest in the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension and, to a lesser degree, petitioner articles challenging the site for a new firehouse. Voters also approved several other articles on the warrant that...
The Bedford Citizen

CSF, Flatbread Collaborate to Raise Funds

CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Road for a fall fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at http://www.flatbreadcompany.com.
The Bedford Citizen

St. Paul’s to hold Annual Advent Craft Fair

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is preparing for its annual Advent Fair, to be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fair features gifts, crafts, food, and holiday cheer for all ages with all proceeds benefitting the work and ministries of the church.
The Bedford Citizen

Composer Ralph Vaughn Williams Featured at First Parish Dec. 3 Lyceum

As a prelude to the season of Christmas music, the December Lyceum at First Parish on the Common will celebrate Ralph Vaughn Williams, noted English composer who is known for his interest in English folk music and carols, among many other genres. The community is invited to attend the Dec. 3 event from 4 to 5 p.m. – either in person at the church or via Zoom. First Parish is wheelchair accessible.
