nbcrightnow.com
Analysis: Eastern Washington takes unfamiliar feeling into offseason with questions to answer after down year
Losing seasons are uncommon around the Eastern Washington football program. Its last one, before this season’s 3-8 overall record and 2-6 mark in the Big Sky, came in 2006 when the Eagles had the same overall mark. Their most recent losing year before that was in 1998, a 5-6 under Mike Kramer.
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
DeBoer Becomes Unforgettable UW Coach After Just a Dozen Games
The coach leads the Huskies to that rare 10-win season.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup
The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
koze.com
Boeing Apple Cup Kick-Off Set For 7:30 Tonight
PULLMAN, WA – The Washington State University football team will host rival University of Washington in the annual Boeing Apple Cup game tonight in Pullman. The Cougars are 7-4 overall; 4-4 in Pac-12 play. The 12th-ranked Huskies are 9-2 overall; 6-2 in league. Tonight’s game is the 114th meeting...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV
Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
koze.com
Camas: The Sacred Food of the Nez Perce Documentary Shown in Moscow Tomorrow
MOSCOW, ID – As part of Native American Heritage Month, the Kenworthy Performing Art Centre in Moscow will have a showing of the film, “Camas: The Sacred Food of the Nez Perce (Nimiipuu). The documentary, which airs at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow evening, shares the historical and cultural significance of the Camas plant to the Nez Perce people. The event is presented by the Washington State University and University of Idaho Native American Student Centers.
koze.com
Snow and Icy Conditions Lead To Several Crashes and Slide-Offs
A snow storm led to several crashes and slide-offs on the Camas Prairie yesterday (Sun) hampering many travelers looking to return home from the holiday weekend. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Highway 95 between Ferdinand and the White Bird Grade saw multiple vehicles struggle in the conditions that also included gusty winds, drifting snow and poor visibility.
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
koze.com
Multiple Fentanyl Arrests in the Past Week
LEWISTON, ID – The Lewis-Clark Valley has seen a rise in fentanyl-related arrests over the past week. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed several cases between November 21st and today, according to a press release. During the investigations, more than 1300 fentanyl pills were discovered. From the...
lafourchegazette.com
Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents
A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
WDSU
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
KGW
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)
Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
koze.com
Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment
NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
