Moscow, ID

Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain

Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
PULLMAN, WA
Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup

The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
Boeing Apple Cup Kick-Off Set For 7:30 Tonight

PULLMAN, WA – The Washington State University football team will host rival University of Washington in the annual Boeing Apple Cup game tonight in Pullman. The Cougars are 7-4 overall; 4-4 in Pac-12 play. The 12th-ranked Huskies are 9-2 overall; 6-2 in league. Tonight’s game is the 114th meeting...
PULLMAN, WA
Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV

Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Camas: The Sacred Food of the Nez Perce Documentary Shown in Moscow Tomorrow

MOSCOW, ID – As part of Native American Heritage Month, the Kenworthy Performing Art Centre in Moscow will have a showing of the film, “Camas: The Sacred Food of the Nez Perce (Nimiipuu). The documentary, which airs at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow evening, shares the historical and cultural significance of the Camas plant to the Nez Perce people. The event is presented by the Washington State University and University of Idaho Native American Student Centers.
MOSCOW, ID
Snow and Icy Conditions Lead To Several Crashes and Slide-Offs

A snow storm led to several crashes and slide-offs on the Camas Prairie yesterday (Sun) hampering many travelers looking to return home from the holiday weekend. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Highway 95 between Ferdinand and the White Bird Grade saw multiple vehicles struggle in the conditions that also included gusty winds, drifting snow and poor visibility.
FERDINAND, ID
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID
Multiple Fentanyl Arrests in the Past Week

LEWISTON, ID – The Lewis-Clark Valley has seen a rise in fentanyl-related arrests over the past week. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed several cases between November 21st and today, according to a press release. During the investigations, more than 1300 fentanyl pills were discovered. From the...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents

A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro

At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)

Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment

NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
KAMIAH, ID

