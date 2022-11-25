ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

Man accused of setting fire at NC church

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for setting a fire at a Montgomery County church.

According to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering of a place of worship, felony burning a church or religious building and felony burning personal property.

‘Shoot ’em on sight’; Stokesdale man accused of violent threats against FBI agents, court documents say

The arrest warrant alleges that Jones broke into Candor United Methodist Church on Saturday and set the church’s altar Bible on fire.

Special agents and fire investigators were called to assist in the investigation along with the Candor Fire Department, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office, Candor Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF and the SBI.

Jones was in custody in the Moore County Jail when he was arrested for these charges. He was being held on multiple other charges and was given a $145,000 secured bond.

