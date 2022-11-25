Read full article on original website
Related
Organization working to put medical marijuana on 2024 ballot
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is one of twelve states in the U.S. where medical marijuana is illegal. That is why one group is pushing to put a new initiative on the 2024 ballot and legalize cannabis for medical use in the Gem State. Kind Idaho is a political action...
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rex Rammell In Trouble Again; Accused Of Illegally Driving RV On Federal Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Perennial Republican candidate Rex Rammell, a fixture on Wyoming and Idaho ballots for two decades, is accused of breaking the law on the road during this past election season. Rammell, who ran for Wyoming governor in the August primary election, has...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho’s October unemployment rate up slightly to 2.9%
BOISE — Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October – the ninth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3%. October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 1,714 people (0.2%) to 961,441. Total employment increased by only 455 to 933,268. The total number of unemployed increased by 1,259 (4.7%) to 28,173.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
The Best One-Word Descriptions of Idaho
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are home to many things and oftentimes, we take everything about it all for granted. If you want to go on an adventure with Mother Nature, there are plenty of places to go and see. If you want to take the family out for a nice meal with plenty of amazing beers to enjoy, Idaho has plenty of spots for that too. There is a culture in Idaho that can only be understood when experienced.
Enrollment in Apprenticeship Programs Across Idaho is up 57 Percent
BOISE - According to the Idaho Department of Labor, more Idaho workers have enrolled in Idaho apprenticeship programs this year than ever before, broadening the potential for state workforce gains in a tight labor market. A total of 1,179 new apprentices were newly enrolled, with 81 new apprenticeship programs registered...
KTVB
Idaho news headlines from 1922
The Caldwell Tribune had several interesting news stories on this day back in 1922. Here are just a few.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho legislature to experience significant turnover in 2023
Idaho state officials say they’ve finished their canvassing of the 2022 general election. What stands out is the significant amount of turnover in both the state House and Senate. Only 16 of the 35 people who finished the 2022 session as state senators will be back when lawmakers reconvene....
koze.com
Washington State’s COVID-19 Response Website to be Decommissioned Thursday
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State’s Department of Health will decommission its Coronavirus Response website coronavirus.wa.gov on Thursday. As of that date, site visitors will be redirected to the DOH COVID-19 landing page. “This streamlining of online resources reflects the end of the COVID-19 emergency order and a decrease...
eastidahonews.com
Study: Is Idaho adequately funding its retirement system for public employees?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A recent report on the financial health of state pension funds shows Idaho is among U.S. states with the most well-funded and stable retirement systems. The Pew Charitable Trusts last month released a study analyzing the health of state pension funds — retirement funds for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Unsolicited Advice to Wyoming Democrats
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a young Republican, coming of age in Wyoming’s U. P. Corridor during the sixties and seventies, I’m here to testify that the Wyoming Democratic Party was once a force to be reckoned with. Back in the day, it produced political titans that left their bootprints all over the Cowboy State.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Idaho's enduring spirit of freedom
I have had the great opportunity this month to recognize 21 Idahoans with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. I created the award in 2002 to honor Idaho veterans and volunteers for their outstanding service to our country and its veterans. Veterans organizations across Idaho nominate the...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A season to be grateful for Idaho educators, students and families
This holiday season, I am tremendously thankful for the opportunity of serving Idaho schools and families as superintendent of public instruction for the past eight years. I especially want to thank my staff and educators in schools across the state for their amazing energy, innovation and commitment to our cause of helping Idaho students achieve and succeed.
koze.com
Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories For E. Washington & North Idaho
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for eastern Washington and northern Idaho. In addition to some snow today and cold temperatures overnight, moderate to heavy snow will arrive Wednesday. Lingering light snow will remain in the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.
koze.com
WA State Broadband Office Offers $120 Million in Grants to Build “Last Mile” Infrastructure
OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Broadband Office is accepting applications now through January 17th for grants of up to $12 million each for broadband infrastructure construction projects. With $120 million available, the grants target “unserved” areas – defined as areas lacking access to reliable wireline connection service at speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps. Washington’s goal is to provide high-speed internet access for all of its residents and businesses by 2028.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho has dozens of Latter-day Saint church members in the Legislature. How has faith guided politics?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Every time Wendy Horman is in Washington, D.C., she visits two places. One is the Library of Congress, because the five-term Republican state lawmaker once dreamed of becoming a librarian. The other is the National Archives Museum, where she pays respect to the U.S. Constitution.
Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Evans Farmstead Cheese
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the last two years, the Evans family has taken their traditional dairy operation and added a new element. After years of experimenting in their own kitchen, Evans Dairy transformed into Evans Farmstead Cheese. Creating unique recipes unlike any others in the area. From marinated...
Comments / 0