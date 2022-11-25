Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Crowns App Dubbed As Threat To Instagram, TikTok 'iPhone App Of The Year'
Apple Inc. AAPL has announced the 2022 App Store Awards winners. What Happened: Apple announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, highlighting the games and applications that encouraged people to “engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones.”
Bustle
Here’s How To Make The Spotify Music Festival Lineups Taking Over Instagram
The last few weeks of the year typically means Spotify Wrapped season is coming, as evidenced by its release date in years past. Ahead of the official Spotify Wrapped roundups, you may have seen the festival lineup-style graphics posted on your Instagram friends’ stories. These customized graphics are made using Instafest, and here’s how to get your own so you can join in on the fun.
Bustle
How Does The Hinge Algorithm Work? An Insider Explains
If your dating app experience includes swiping through all the profiles in your area until you find yourself constantly feeling deja-vu, re-matching with the same users over and over again, or getting stuck in a pattern of potential baes who rarely respond with more than a two-word sentence, rest assured that you’re not alone. In an October 2019 survey conducted by Pew Research, 30% of U.S. adults who participated reported that they’ve used dating apps before, and there’s no doubt that a good majority of those have also run into these issues. So... how on earth do these apps actually decide who you see?
Bustle
Do I Have To Tell My Crush That I Slept With Her Ex?
Q: About half a year ago, I hooked up with a guy I’d been flirting with online for a while. We live in opposite parts of the world and he was not interested in long-distance, so things ended there. Recently, I’ve become friends with his ex-girlfriend and things are getting pretty flirty. She has no idea that I’ve hooked up with her ex. And he has no idea that I’m courting his ex-girlfriend. If it helps to know, I think the breakup was messy and they did not stay friends. Do I owe either of them the disclosure or is that none of their business?
Comments / 0