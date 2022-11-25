Q: About half a year ago, I hooked up with a guy I’d been flirting with online for a while. We live in opposite parts of the world and he was not interested in long-distance, so things ended there. Recently, I’ve become friends with his ex-girlfriend and things are getting pretty flirty. She has no idea that I’ve hooked up with her ex. And he has no idea that I’m courting his ex-girlfriend. If it helps to know, I think the breakup was messy and they did not stay friends. Do I owe either of them the disclosure or is that none of their business?

