Connecting neighborhoods to schools next door: CMCSS details plans for 13 sidewalk projects

Habitat for Humanity, Imagination Library awarded grants from Community Foundation of Middle TN
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves, announces $2,802,040 in grants to 432 nonprofit organizations as part of the 2022 annual grantmaking process. Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County...
Housing a top priority for Clarksville mayor
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a fire at the log cabin Eversong at the Historic Stone Hall overlooking the Stones River at the edge of Donelson Monday morning.
Mobile home destroyed in Calvert Drive fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service responded to a fire at 959 Calvert Drive on Sunday just after 8:40 p.m. Fire Chief Ed Baggett said when firefighters arrived a mobile home was fully engulfed. Baggett said there was one person in the home who escaped...
News in Clarksville: $3.2 billion battery plant, school sidewalks and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. LG Chem to build $3.2 billion plant to supply material for EV batteries: The LG Chem plant will create 860 jobs, with starting pay at $24 an hour. About 200 of those jobs will pay over $100,000 per year. READ MORE.
Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments.
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
UPDATE: Bank robbed on Lowes Drive in Clarksville, photos released
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A bank in St. Bethlehem was robbed Monday morning by a man showing a note but no weapon. At 11 a.m., Clarksville Police responded to a bank robbery at the Regions Bank at 2155 Lowes Drive, according to police Lt. Charles Gill. The robber...
Clarksville police looking for man accused of ‘demanding money’ through note
The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Monday morning robbery at Regions Bank.
Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
Clarksville Grace Church of the Nazarene to host live Nativity scene
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The annual drive through Nativity returns this year to Grace Church of the Nazarene. The event is free and open to the public. This family event features live camels, donkeys, goats and actors in costume telling the Story of Christmas to visitors as they drive through the church grounds in their personal vehicles.
Manna Cafe Ministries named Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization for 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization for 2022 is Manna Cafe Ministries, which has won Gold in the final fundraising challenge. The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County is the Silver winner. Manna Cafe Ministries provides food, shelter and support services for the hungry in Clarksville.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Nashville’s newest list of endangered properties warns of development pressures within neighborhoods
A Nashville preservation group has released its latest list of endangered buildings and landmarks with the hope of inspiring protective measures. The nonprofit Historic Nashville Inc. worries about buildings that are falling into disrepair and several that could be lost to redevelopment. The “Nashville Nine” ranges widely and includes Scott’s...
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10.
2 teens in custody after gas station employee shot, killed in Hermitage
Metro police say two teens are in custody after a gas station employee was shot and killed in Hermitage Monday afternoon.
Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
Linda Tobias Madar
Linda Tobias Madar, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. Linda was born October 2, 1953, to the late Louis Tobias and Barbara Dixon in Columbia, SC. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Tobias. She is survived by her husband, Michael Madar; daughters, Melissa (Mohamed) Sadek, Michelle (Robert) Roof and a sister, Brenda Tobias; grandchildren, Michael Allen Threatt, Kelsey Threatt, Alexandra Roof, William Roof and Layla Sadek; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police he say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
Mike Walker To Resign From Christian County School Board
The Christian County Board of Education will meet Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing board member Mike Walker. According to an advance agenda from the board, the meeting will be held virtually at 4:00 Monday afternoon. The board will hear details about the resignation of Mike Walker. Board...
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
