Chippewa Falls, WI

D.C. Everest girls basketball falls at home to Chippewa Falls

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
WESTON – Chippewa Falls cruised out to a 20-point lead by halftime and defeated D.C. Everest 68-44 in a nonconference girls basketball game Tuesday night at D.C. Everest High School.

The Cardinals (1-1) led 42-22 at halftime and were able to outscore D.C. Everest (0-2) by four in the second half to finish off their first victory of the season.

Braelyn Beiler had 13 points on the strength of three 3-pointers to pace D.C. Everest.

Ava Reuter scored 23 points for Chippewa Falls.

D.C. Everest plays Rhinelander at Wausau East on Friday at 3:15 p.m.

Cardinals 68, Evergreens 44

Chippewa Falls 42 26 – 68

D.C. Everest 22 22 – 44

CHIPPEWA FALLS (68):

Ally Richardson 7, Sarah Chaffee 7, Olivia Bergerson 1, Kayla Pabich 4, Addison Seaholm 4, Camry Fjelstad 9, Brooklyn Sandvig 13, Ava Reuter 23. Record: 1-1.

D.C. EVEREST (44): Kelsey Woolley 0 0-0 0, Katie Schulz 2 2-7 7, Kirsten Hall 2 3-4 6, Braelyb Beiler 4 2-2 13, Tracey Schmidt 2 1-2 6, Brianna Cook 1 0-0 2, Kali Rutta 1 0-0 3, Elise Chapin 3 1-2 7, Megan Zemke 0 0-0 0. FG: 14. FT: 8-17. 3-pointers: 8 (Beiler 3, Schulz 1, Hall 1, Schmidt 1, Rutta 1, Chapin 1). Record: 0-2.

