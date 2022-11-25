ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Is Utterly Unhinged — and Perfect

By Proma Khosla
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

There is a very real possibility of too much Marvel — but not today.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ” debuts today on Disney+, where it makes a strong (and genuinely hysterical) case for expanding the MCU’s roster and limits. “Guardians” writer and director James Gunn wrote the special in a matter of hours while filming 2023’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” an enjoyable experience juxtaposed with the “torture” of his third MCU feature film.

The special swiftly and smartly sets up some plot threads and larger MCU nuggets — like the Guardians taking over Knowhere, their new talking dog (Maria Bakalova), and Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) concerning Christmas present — but it’s also the rare piece of the Marvel story that requires almost no prior knowledge. All that matters is that these are aliens in space, and that Peter (Chris Pratt) was abducted from Earth at a young age. The rest of it — who’s who and their various powers and personalities — fits easily in context.

With the search for Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) wearing on Peter, Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) decide to get him an unforgettable Christmas present: Kevin Bacon. That entails this hilarious duo taking a little field trip to Earth, where they get up to what can only be described as shenanigans. From Hollywood Boulevard to a gay nightclub to a classic holiday-themed home invasion, the special takes them through riotous hijinks and the kind of situations Marvel’s finest rarely get to indulge. Every superhero movie should include our heroes pounding shots and meeting “homies” on a night out, but they can’t, because Infinity Stones.

Bautista and Klementieff’s chemistry is as magnificent as ever, an extension of their exceptional scenes in 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Where Drax is aggressive, Mantis is soft-spoken; where he uses his fists, she attacks the mind. At one point, she chides him that “You can’t just go around killing people!” and he huffs “How am I supposed to know the rules if no one tells me?” All of this plays out with increasingly garish holiday apparel, a ceaselessly satisfying visual gag. The other guardians’ smaller screen time feels appropriate, like sitcom characters in a B-story, and Bacon is wonderfully game in his bizarre MCU debut.

With Phase 4 drawing to a close, Marvel fans are increasingly intimidated and exhausted by the sprawling library of MCU content in theaters and on Disney+. But experiments like “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” reiterate that there’s payoff to be had in one-offs and weird bets . Not everything has to be a three-hour movie — nor does it have to be an eight-hour series. The holiday special doesn’t suffer the density of a Marvel feature, the bloating of its TV shows, or the predictable climaxes plaguing nearly every live-action MCU project to date . It’s an uproarious holiday caper with an effortless but effective emotional arc, leaning into what the “Guardians” movies do so well but don’t have time to explore.

It would be tough to argue that the Marvel machine as led by studio president Kevin Feige lacks purpose — but fair to say that purpose feels a little thinner and harder to find this side of “Avengers: Endgame.” But there was satisfying Marvel before Thanos, and after — it just needs a little of that Kevin Bacon confidence behind the scenes. “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is an expert use of cast, story, and format that should stick with Marvel creators moving forward. What if this project went bigger, or smaller? What if it didn’t require arbitrary battles and beats? The possibilities are endless and the results, when everything adds up, are a gift.

Also, Groot is thicc now.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is now streaming on Disney+.

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Glen Powell Initially Disliked His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Role, Called Character ‘A Navy Draco Malfoy’

“Top Gun: Maverick” was such a massive success, both critically and commercially, that it can be hard to imagine any actor not wanting to participate in the film. But Glen Powell wasn’t sure that playing the arrogant Jake “Hangman” Seresin would be a good career move. In a new interview with GQ, Powell shared his first impressions of the “Top Gun: Maverick” script. The actor initially auditioned for the role of Rooster that ultimately went to Miles Teller, but when he was called in to read for Hangman, he had some reservations about the part. Powell dismissively referred to the character...
IndieWire

Iranian Filmmaker Reza Dormishian Barred from Leaving Country for Planned Film Festival Appearance

Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian was set to accompany “A Minor,” a new film that he produced, to the International Film Festival of India this week, but he was stopped at the airport and barred from leaving his home country by Iranian authorities. His passport was confiscated was referred to courts for criminal prosecution. The film, which was directed by Dariush Mehrjui, went on to play at the festival on Thursday and Friday. In a statement sent to IndieWire, representatives for Dormishian attributed his detainment to a recent series of Instagram posts that he made criticizing Iran’s government. He was particularly critical...
IndieWire

James Cameron Chewed Out Fox Exec Who Begged Him to Shorten ‘Avatar’

At $2.92 billion dollars at the global box office, James Cameron’s “Avatar” is the highest-grossing film of all time. But in the months before its premiere, many were skeptical it could even break even — including many executives at Cameron’s “Avatar” home base, Fox. In an interview with GQ Magazine to promote next month’s long-awaited “Avatar” sequel “The Way of Water,” Cameron shared that after a pre-release screening of the original film, a Fox executive, who he refused to name “because this is a really negative review,” begged him to shorten the 162-minute long film. The famously short-fused Cameron described the...
IndieWire

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
IndieWire

‘Bones and All’ Writer David Kajganich Unpacks Cannibal Romance: Cuts, Changes, and That Ending

[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Bones and All.”] When David Kajganich was first presented with Camille DeAngelis’ novel “Bones and All,” the screenwriter didn’t initially realize the cannibal romance was intended for YA readers. Instead, the “Blood Creek” and “A Bigger Splash” writer was taken with the book’s fairytale quality, the wonderful romance at its heart, and its ability to interrogate “other”-ness in an entirely new way. It was also, of course, fairly juicy — literally and figuratively — and ripe for the screenwriter to apply his own ideas. It helped that Kajganich’s frequent collaborator, director Luca Guadagnino, came...
IndieWire

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino to Viewers Upset Over Violence and the N-Word in His Movies: ‘See Something Else’

Quentin Tarantino has been making the rounds promoting his quasi-autobiographical book “Cinema Speculation,” and as usual, the Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” director isn’t mincing words about the myriad controversies that follow him. Namely, he has a few words for any critics or audiences upset over the graphic violence and use of the N-word often deployed in his films: “See something else.” When asked by Chris Wallace on the host’s HBO Max talk show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” about the issue, Tarantino said people should just not watch his movies. (Via Variety.) “You talk about being the conductor and the...
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman Is Finally Ready to Admit That He’s Nothing Like Wolverine

Hugh Jackman became a movie star with Wolverine in the first “X-Men” movie more than 20 years ago, slashing his way to blockbuster visibility with a role that continues to dominate his career. Part of that is because even fans of Jackman’s musical talents closely associate him with a scowling mutant, and rather than dispelling that perception, he simply invented another persona alongside it as a song-and-dance man. He’s played Peter Allen in “The Boy From Oz,” P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman” and, most recently, Professor Harold Hill in the hit new Broadway production of “The Music Man,” but...
IndieWire

Marvel Sets Yann Demange as ‘Blade’ Director, Replacing Bassam Tariq

“Blade” has found a new director. Yann Demange, best known for directing the pilot of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and the films “’71” and “White Boy Rick,” has joined the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe vampire film. THR first reported the news. IndieWire has reached out to Marvel representatives. In addition, Michael Starrbury has been hired to pen a new script for the feature, which stars Mahershala Ali as the Marvel Comics vampire character. Starrbury was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for his work on Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series “When They See Us.” The news comes after the original director, Bassam Tariq,...
IndieWire

James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production

James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain Talks Eddie Redmayne’s Killer-Good Performance in ‘The Good Nurse’

Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” now streaming on Netflix, features a chilling performance from Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne. In the true-crime drama, he plays serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who supposedly murdered hundreds of patients while in his care. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a single mother and fellow nurse at Parkfield Memorial Hospital in New Jersey who uncovers Charles’ killings. Check out an exclusive featurette below, courtesy of Netflix, highlighting the challenges that went into Redmayne’s many-layered turn, which marks his creepiest role to date. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
IndieWire

‘Disenchanted’ Director Adam Shankman Explains Why Musicals Are ‘Always More of a Gamble’

If anyone if equipped to talk about the future of movie musicals, it’s director/producer/choreographer extraordinaire Adam Shankman. The prolific multi-hyphenate has not one but two movies out this year, both of which happen to be Disney sequels: The witchy Halloween comedy “Hocus Pocus 2” and the Amy Adams-starring musical “Disenchanted.” Shankman has had a hand in a wide variety of big-budget studio fare over the last two decades, from kids’ comedies to dance movies, and he is uniquely equipped to assess the future of movie musicals. “The original screen musical is difficult because trying to create an awareness around it is hard,”...
IndieWire

Will Ferrell, Who Plays a Mattel CEO in ‘Barbie,’ Praises Film as the ‘Ultimate Example of High Art and Low Art’

Surely the most talked-about — and photographed — movie of next year is Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” Opening on July 21, 2023, the splashy live-action imagining of the iconic Mattel doll stars Margot Robbie in the title role, along with Ryan Gosling as Ken, Simu Liu as another Ken, plus the likes of Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, and, yes, Will Ferrell as a fictional Mattel CEO. While Warner Bros., writer-director Gerwig, and co-writer Noah Baumbach have all been tight-lipped about the film’s plot, a new WSJ. Magazine interview with Ferrell offered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

‘Glass Onion’ Star Leslie Odom Jr. Pitched Some ‘Outside the Box’ Character Ideas to Rian Johnson

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star Leslie Odom Jr. was a fan of Rian Johnson’s whodunit series long before it became a series and he was cast in its latest entry. But that didn’t stop the Emmy- and Tony-winning performer from pitching some ideas to Johnson when he nabbed a spot in the starry sequel. “I didn’t want to overstep or bombard Rian with silly ideas of my own, but I did want to bring some thoughts to the table about what I might be able to bring to Lionel that could be worthy of holding the frame,” he told IndieWire...
IndieWire

Bob Iger Said to Have Been Obsessed with Criticizing Chapek’s Tenure: ‘He’s Killing the Soul of the Company’

On Sunday, The Walt Disney Company stunned the entertainment industry with the announcement that Bob Iger had returned as CEO. The news meant that his successor/predecessor, Bob Chapek, was removed from his post at the company, a little over two years after he started the job. Now, a new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that tensions between the two have existed almost since the transition in power began. According to the report, Iger has spent the past two years criticizing Chapek’s decisions as CEO. Although Iger left the company officially last year after his term as executive chairman ended,...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Will Smith: I ‘Understand’ If Audiences Don’t Want to See ‘Emancipation’ Post-Oscars Slap

Will Smith knows audiences might not be ready to see him onscreen after the 2022 Oscars slap. Following Smith attacking presenter Chris Rock and his subsequent barring from attending the Academy Awards for the next decade, the Best Actor winner addressed his latest role in slavery biopic “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed film premieres in theaters December 2, followed by an Apple TV+ release December 9. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin McCarthy while promoting the film. “My deepest concern is my...
LOUISIANA STATE
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
IndieWire

Margot Robbie Is an Unhinged Wild Child in the New ‘Babylon’ Trailer — Watch

Margot Robbie gets unhinged in Damien Chazelle’s epic “Babylon.” The Oscar nominee plays self-proclaimed wild child and up-and-coming actress Nellie LaRoy in the 1920s-set period piece, which just released a new trailer. LaRoy is an amalgam of ’20s stars Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford, and Alma Rubens. With dreams of reaching stardom, Nellie crosses paths with aging icon Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), inspired by John Gilbert, Clark Gable, and Douglas Fairbanks. Per the official “Babylon” synopsis, Chazelle’s film is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Pitt, Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo,...
IndieWire

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Digitally De-Aged Harrison Ford Back to His Original Trilogy Appearance

Next June, Harrison Ford will be returning to one of his most iconic roles as Indiana Jones in the highly anticipated fifth film of the adventure movie franchise. And Disney is hoping Indy looks exactly like you remember him. In a cover story for Empire Magazine, film director James Mangold revealed that the movie’s opening sequence will feature Ford digitally de-aged to his original film trilogy appearance. Mangold told Empire that the film begins in 1944, between the years depicted in 1989’s “The Last Crusade” and 2008’s “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” In the sequence, the 80-year-old Ford is de-aged to...
IndieWire

Tailored Stuntwork on ‘The Woman King’ Turned Each Character Into a Warrior

Gina Prince-Bythewood’s West African epic “The Woman King” begins with a combat sequence that uses action to show us both who the characters are as individuals and as a troop of elite warriors. We see how Izogie (Lashana Lynch), Amenza (Sheila Atim), and Nanisca (Viola Davis) — leaders of the Agojie, the all-female bodyguard of King Ghezo of Dahomey (John Boyega) in the early 19th century — all emphasize different movement and weapon styles and still intuitively fight together. They’re completely in sync as they carve through a village aligned with their enemy, the Oyo, which has taken Dahomey prisoners...
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy