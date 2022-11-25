Read full article on original website
Christmas Under the Stars Schedule Released
This year’s Christmas Festival will be held on Saturday, December 3rd beginning at 9:00AM and will end at 3:00PM in Downtown Brownwood. Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor United Supermarkets. Special thanks to our supporting sponsors: Chick-fil-A, Citizens National Bank, Brookshire’s, and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Meet at...
Toys for Kids modifies registration schedule
With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, Toys for Kids continued its tradition of modifying its post-Turkey Day registration schedule as families can now sign up for Christmas gifts at Grand Starz Ballroom, located at 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays prior to distribution day.
Hidden Gems: Comanche couple discovers historical mural while making town history of their own
COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Comanche, Texas is a city filled with rich history, and residents feel intense pride in their home and community. A lot of the pride is attributed by Clint and Jami Tunnell, who are known by some as the ‘face of Comanche.’ It is Clint’s deep family roots that keep them in […]
Small Business Saturday at the Depot Today Nov. 26th
Shop several locally-owned, small businesses at the Jolly Jamboree!. The first 20 customers will receive a free grab bag!. When: Small Business Saturday, November 26th from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Where: The Depot at 600 E Depot in Brownwood!. Clothing, Jewelry, Sweet Treats, Children’s Toys, and More!. Follow the Jolly...
Cherry Lee
Cherry Lee, age 76, of Bangs, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at a hospital in Dallas. It was Cherry’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of Life for Cherry will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Joe Doyle Evans
Joe Doyle Evans, age 64, of Bangs, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside services for Joe will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, at Greenleaf Cemetery, with Ron Keener officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Joe was...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Jim Ned at Brownwood, 6:30/8 p.m. Abilene TLCA at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. Sidney at May, 6/7:30 p.m. Lohn at Zephyr, 6/7:30 p.m. Early at Clyde, 7:30 p.m. Sweetwater at Early, 6:15 p.m. Bangs at Cisco, 6:30 p.m. ***. Thursday, December 1. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Brownwood at Lorena tournament, TBA. Bangs at...
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Connie Floyd
Connie Floyd, age 70, of Goldthwaite, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Memorial Service for Connie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Carolyn England, 79
Carolyn England was born on June 18, 1943, in Brownwood, Texas to Harold and Eura Dunn. She was married to Bill England on January 20,1960 in Brownwood. She was a lifelong resident of Brown County and member of First Baptist Church in Bangs. Carolyn is survived by Cathy Bryant and...
Previously missing 83-year-old man found Saturday evening
STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Stephenville police say they have found an 83-year-old man who was reported missing Friday evening. A SILVER Alert, which is now discontinued, was activated to help find 83-year-old Jerry Hamrick. Police said he was last seen in the 1300 block of West Hyman Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night
A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic comes to a halt along SH 36 in Clyde on Black Friday, RV & pickup towed off
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on State Highway 36 was stalled for a while in Clyde Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck and an RV were involved in a crash. An eye witness told KTAB/KRBC this traffic event took place between Denton Valley’s Backyard and Owen Field on SH-36. Crews from the Texas Department of […]
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
Raymon Mobley
Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, December 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road, Abilene, Texas. Services have been entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
Developers of soon-to-be Tuscola travel center delight in landslide vote to make area damp for alcohol sales
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents of Taylor County’s Precinct 3 showed up to the November election, faced with a proposition unique to the area: A vote on the ability to sell wine and beer in that specific part of the precinct. The vote passed by a wide margin, with 76% of voters in favor of […]
Lions dominate 2-4A Division I all-district football roster
The District 2-4A Division I champion Brownwood Lions were as dominant in the all-district football selections as they were on the gridiron, earning 26 selections en route to their first district championship since 2010. The Lions claimed five of the league’s six superlative honors as senior linebacker/quarterback Chance Jones was...
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
‘I was terrified’: Coleman teen saves dad’s life with help from CCSO’s 9-1-1 operator
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “I was very terrified. I saw him face first on the ground and ran to him like, ‘oh my god, dad,” recalled 14-year-old David Litton of Coleman, when he was faced with a challenge no son should have to face: Saving his father’s life. It was a loud crash around 7:30 […]
