ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koxe.com

Christmas Under the Stars Schedule Released

This year’s Christmas Festival will be held on Saturday, December 3rd beginning at 9:00AM and will end at 3:00PM in Downtown Brownwood. Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor United Supermarkets. Special thanks to our supporting sponsors: Chick-fil-A, Citizens National Bank, Brookshire’s, and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Meet at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Toys for Kids modifies registration schedule

With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, Toys for Kids continued its tradition of modifying its post-Turkey Day registration schedule as families can now sign up for Christmas gifts at Grand Starz Ballroom, located at 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays prior to distribution day.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Small Business Saturday at the Depot Today Nov. 26th

Shop several locally-owned, small businesses at the Jolly Jamboree!. The first 20 customers will receive a free grab bag!. When: Small Business Saturday, November 26th from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Where: The Depot at 600 E Depot in Brownwood!. Clothing, Jewelry, Sweet Treats, Children’s Toys, and More!. Follow the Jolly...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Cherry Lee

Cherry Lee, age 76, of Bangs, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at a hospital in Dallas. It was Cherry’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of Life for Cherry will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Joe Doyle Evans

Joe Doyle Evans, age 64, of Bangs, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside services for Joe will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, at Greenleaf Cemetery, with Ron Keener officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Joe was...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Jim Ned at Brownwood, 6:30/8 p.m. Abilene TLCA at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. Sidney at May, 6/7:30 p.m. Lohn at Zephyr, 6/7:30 p.m. Early at Clyde, 7:30 p.m. Sweetwater at Early, 6:15 p.m. Bangs at Cisco, 6:30 p.m. ***. Thursday, December 1. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Brownwood at Lorena tournament, TBA. Bangs at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood

Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Connie Floyd

Connie Floyd, age 70, of Goldthwaite, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Memorial Service for Connie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
koxe.com

Carolyn England, 79

Carolyn England was born on June 18, 1943, in Brownwood, Texas to Harold and Eura Dunn. She was married to Bill England on January 20,1960 in Brownwood. She was a lifelong resident of Brown County and member of First Baptist Church in Bangs. Carolyn is survived by Cathy Bryant and...
BROWNWOOD, TX
WFAA

Previously missing 83-year-old man found Saturday evening

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Stephenville police say they have found an 83-year-old man who was reported missing Friday evening. A SILVER Alert, which is now discontinued, was activated to help find 83-year-old Jerry Hamrick. Police said he was last seen in the 1300 block of West Hyman Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night

A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Raymon Mobley

Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, December 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road, Abilene, Texas. Services have been entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions dominate 2-4A Division I all-district football roster

The District 2-4A Division I champion Brownwood Lions were as dominant in the all-district football selections as they were on the gridiron, earning 26 selections en route to their first district championship since 2010. The Lions claimed five of the league’s six superlative honors as senior linebacker/quarterback Chance Jones was...
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy