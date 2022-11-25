Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos EleganteSteven DoyleDallas, TX
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping EquipmentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Why have the Phoenix Suns not traded Jae Crowder yet?
Everything seemed to be in place for the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder to part ways, but no trade has been announced yet. Why is that?. Last week arrived with Jake Fischer reporting a nearly-finalized trade between the Milwaukee Bucks (seemingly offering Grayson Allen) and the Phoenix Suns involving forward Jae Crowder. More than a week later, though, nothing has been made official. What has happened for that to be the case?
Stephen Curry hilariously accepts $2K fine in exchange for win
Stephen Curry gladly accepted a $2,000 fine for a technical foul assessed to him in exchange for a win on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors appear to be back on track, finally. After a very disappointing 3-7 start to their quest to defend the 2021-22 title, the Warriors have gone 8-3 since, including a convincing 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
One surprising Warrior has helped spark Warriors turnaround
The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned their slow start around, and one surprising young player has helped spark that effort. Through their first 10 games, the Golden State Warriors were 3-7, not how the defending NBA champions had hoped to start the year. Since then, they’re 8-3, a stark contrast to how the Warriors started the season off. Though there is still a gap to close, they have an 11-10 record and sit just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
5 moves the Sixers can make to turn season around
If the Philadelphia 76ers made any of these five moves, it could erase a disappointing start to their season. The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sitting at 11-9, in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. For many teams, this might be prime position in a competitive conference with two clear favorites in the Bucks and the Celtics and newcomer Cavaliers who are looking like a potential contender early in the season. But for the 76ers, a team with arguably last season’s MVP in Joel Embiid, a former MVP in James Harden, and the incredibly talented Tyrese Maxey, this has been disappointing.
Karl-Anthony Towns injury update: Wolves star leaves game with non-contact injury
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a non-contact, right leg injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Monday night on a two-game losing streak, looking to bring it to an end with a win over the Washington Wizards. Not just that, but to get over .500, as they were 10-10 entering the game. That never came to fruition, as Minnesota lost 142-127. During the game, however, they received an injury scare from their big star, Karl-Anthony Towns.
LeBron James subs out of game after injury scare
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James subbed out of the team’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night due to an injury scare, but later returned. The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off back-to-back wins over the San Antonio Spurs this past Thanksgiving weekend. On Monday, they hosted the Indiana Pacers looking to win three games in a row.
Cowboys already have a huge advantage for Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and they head into the game with a huge advantage. The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record, one of the best marks in the league. While they’re favored to beat the Indianapolis Colts anyway, they have the advantage of entering the game well-rested after roughly a week and a half off.
