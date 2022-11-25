1 dead after car hits ditch, light pole in Marlboro County, SCHP says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died early Friday morning in a crash along Highway 9 in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway, troopers said.

A driver was traveling east on Highway 9 when they ran off the road, hit a ditch and then a light pole after overturning several times, according to troopers.

The driver of the vehicle died on scene. There were no passengers in the car or any other vehicles involved.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

