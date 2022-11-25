ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

1 dead after car hits ditch, light pole in Marlboro County, SCHP says

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOADs_0jNMIDda00

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died early Friday morning in a crash along Highway 9 in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway, troopers said.

A driver was traveling east on Highway 9 when they ran off the road, hit a ditch and then a light pole after overturning several times, according to troopers.

The driver of the vehicle died on scene. There were no passengers in the car or any other vehicles involved.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
wpde.com

Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
FLORENCE, SC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Crews fighting 3-acre fire in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are fighting an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire was contained after it grew to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. Fire crews will […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

52-year-old man missing from Florence County last seen at detention center, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old man has been reported missing in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Thomas Googe, 52, of Florence, was last seen when he was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Oct. 25, FCSO said. Googe is about 5-foot-8 and weighs around 180 pounds, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
SUMTER, SC
WECT

Man accused of setting White Oak home on fire

BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting a house on fire in Bladen County. According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Officials say a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in...
WHITE OAK, NC
News19 WLTX

Missing Sumter teen found safe, police say

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a teen who went missing late Friday night has been found safe. According to the department, the teen was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. At that point, police believed he may have run away. Police confirmed around 11...
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy