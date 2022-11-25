Read full article on original website
Police looking for man missing out of Armstrong County
GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing man from Armstrong County. According to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, James George, from Gilpin Township, was last seen in the 100 block of Stullville Road at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Police said George was last seen wearing...
Search continues for Meadville woman missing since July
The search for a missing Meadville woman continues, but those closest to her have not given up hope. Candice Caffas, 35, was last seen on July 15. Search crews and volunteers have spent countless hours looking for her, but as the season changes, they are hoping this can create new ways to look for her. […]
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tonight – Showers, mainly after 3am. Low around...
Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci
Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci, 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, while a patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA. She was born on October 4, 1948, to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Pierce) States in Punxsutawney, PA. Kathy graduated from Punxsutawney High School and...
Danny L. Amon
Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. He was born on January 14, 1939, to the late Harold and Vera Lynn Amon who raised him and his sister in Raymilton, PA. Danny attended a one-room...
Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident
A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
Area Teen’s Car Crashes into Fence in Clarion Township
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township. According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. A 1998 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Randall S. Gilbert, of Tionesta,...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Blossom
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Blossom – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Blossom is a young, short-haired domestic female cat. She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Blossom is friendly, gentle, and quiet. She would do best in...
Deer processing business in PA overwhelmed by extended hunting season
With an expanded hunting season in Pennsylvania - processors are strained by increased demand. The rush begins in September for Tim Giger and other processing shops with the start of archery season.
Winners Of Christmas Parade Released
Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.
After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
The City of Sharon's annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus -- but a few special moments punctuated the evening.
PSP investigating theft of cash at Gabe’s
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a thief who may have used a customer’s carelessness to make off with hundreds of dollars in cash. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident allegedly happened in the Gabe’s store in Summit Township, Erie County, on Nov. 22. State Police report a woman was […]
Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Mary Lou Heckathorn
Mary Lou Heckathorn, 65, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Oren & Betty Behringer Proper. Mary Lou was a graduate of Oil City High School. She had worked many years at...
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
