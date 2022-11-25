ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

YourErie

Search continues for Meadville woman missing since July

The search for a missing Meadville woman continues, but those closest to her have not given up hope. Candice Caffas, 35, was last seen on July 15. Search crews and volunteers have spent countless hours looking for her, but as the season changes, they are hoping this can create new ways to look for her. […]
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tonight – Showers, mainly after 3am. Low around...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci

Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci, 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, while a patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA. She was born on October 4, 1948, to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Pierce) States in Punxsutawney, PA. Kathy graduated from Punxsutawney High School and...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Danny L. Amon

Danny L. Amon

Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. He was born on January 14, 1939, to the late Harold and Vera Lynn Amon who raised him and his sister in Raymilton, PA. Danny attended a one-room...
FRANKLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident

A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
GROVE CITY, PA
explore venango

Area Teen’s Car Crashes into Fence in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township. According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. A 1998 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Randall S. Gilbert, of Tionesta,...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Blossom

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Blossom – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Blossom is a young, short-haired domestic female cat. She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Blossom is friendly, gentle, and quiet. She would do best in...
FRANKLIN, PA
wbut.com

Winners Of Christmas Parade Released

Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
BUTLER, PA
insideradio.com

Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.

After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

PSP investigating theft of cash at Gabe’s

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a thief who may have used a customer’s carelessness to make off with hundreds of dollars in cash. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident allegedly happened in the Gabe’s store in Summit Township, Erie County, on Nov. 22. State Police report a woman was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
FRANKLIN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
CLARION, PA
Mary Lou Heckathorn

Mary Lou Heckathorn

Mary Lou Heckathorn, 65, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Oren & Betty Behringer Proper. Mary Lou was a graduate of Oil City High School. She had worked many years at...
FRANKLIN, PA

