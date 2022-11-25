ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Dinosaur Adventure, Plowshares Craftsfair, ‘The Nutcracker:’ 15 things to do in CNY this week

With Thanksgiving behind us, the always busy run up to the holidays have officially begun. You can take a break from the shopping, baking, and entertaining at many great events around the area during this first week of December. Children will have a blast at the Dinosaur Adventure at the Oncenter, a North Pole Pajama Party at the MOST, and “Holiday Nights” at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. This weekend is busy with holiday music and markets, including the 52nd annual Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival at Nottingham High School.
Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’

Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
CNY Inspirations: When in doubt choose love

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Charlie has struggled hard over the previous year to get his chaotic life on an even keel. He has had ups and downs, struggles with addictions, with the law, with memories of childhood abuse. He has shared his journey with his friends from the street and from Samaritan, and all shared in his joy as he obtained an apartment, got into counseling, and found his way. Until one morning when he spoke seriously of a decision he was trying to make.
Changes to obsolete laws could spur Westcott project; plus, chippy SU games (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 28)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 29. Rain to snow; see the 5-day forecast. IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR: Hundreds turned out for the Christmas tree lighting in Clinton Square on Friday, including Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. See more photos. (Steve Featherstone photo)
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]

Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
Improved Syracuse sidewalks invite citizens to ‘take a walk on me’ (Your Letters)

I want to thank Mayor Ben Walsh and his administration for the work they have been doing upgrading city sidewalks. As a child growing up in Boston, there were sidewalks everywhere in my neighborhood and in the connecting communities. The sidewalk was the boundary, set by my mother, as to how far I could go unsupervised from home. The sidewalks led to my school, the variety store, the playground and my friend’s house.
Monu Chhetri endured her dad’s death, war, refugee camp, and arranged marriage to break ground in CNY

Monu Chhetri’s early years may seem an unlikely prelude to her leadership in Syracuse. First was the death of her father when she was a child and the death of her brother a year later. Then came civil war and the terror of being forced from home at gunpoint, running away in the night, her family’s possessions burning in a heap. The war led to 19 years in a refugee camp. Next came an arranged marriage that made her feel like a bird in a cage and eventually a sudden and unexplained flight halfway-round the world to Syracuse.
