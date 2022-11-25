This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Charlie has struggled hard over the previous year to get his chaotic life on an even keel. He has had ups and downs, struggles with addictions, with the law, with memories of childhood abuse. He has shared his journey with his friends from the street and from Samaritan, and all shared in his joy as he obtained an apartment, got into counseling, and found his way. Until one morning when he spoke seriously of a decision he was trying to make.

