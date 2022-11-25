Read full article on original website
Weedsport middle school presents “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” as fall show
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Students in grades five through eight from Weedsport Central School District will perform the musical Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. this weekend. The performances will be held 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Weedsport High School auditorium. This musical closely follows the 1964 cartoon and features...
Syracuse City Ballet to stage traditional ‘Nutcracker’ featuring local professional dancers and students
Magic and mystery return full force in Syracuse City Ballet’s upcoming performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet” Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 at the Crouse-Hinds Theater. More than 60 local children will be involved in various familiar roles, and approximately half of them will be dancing in the production for the first time.
Dinosaur Adventure, Plowshares Craftsfair, ‘The Nutcracker:’ 15 things to do in CNY this week
With Thanksgiving behind us, the always busy run up to the holidays have officially begun. You can take a break from the shopping, baking, and entertaining at many great events around the area during this first week of December. Children will have a blast at the Dinosaur Adventure at the Oncenter, a North Pole Pajama Party at the MOST, and “Holiday Nights” at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. This weekend is busy with holiday music and markets, including the 52nd annual Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival at Nottingham High School.
Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
On the year’s biggest drinking night, Syracuse out-performed the country. Yes, there’s data
The night before Thanksgiving, sometimes called Drinksgiving, is typically one of the busiest evenings for bars across the country. And the Syracuse area is often one of the leaders. That held true again this year, as the Syracuse market once again stood out, according to data from BeerBoard, an Armory...
Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’
Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
CNY Inspirations: When in doubt choose love
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Charlie has struggled hard over the previous year to get his chaotic life on an even keel. He has had ups and downs, struggles with addictions, with the law, with memories of childhood abuse. He has shared his journey with his friends from the street and from Samaritan, and all shared in his joy as he obtained an apartment, got into counseling, and found his way. Until one morning when he spoke seriously of a decision he was trying to make.
Changes to obsolete laws could spur Westcott project; plus, chippy SU games (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 28)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 29. Rain to snow; see the 5-day forecast. IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR: Hundreds turned out for the Christmas tree lighting in Clinton Square on Friday, including Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. See more photos. (Steve Featherstone photo)
Schweinfurth’s trunk shows feature artists from Norway and New York
Modern quilt artist Daisy Aschehoug of Nesodden, Norway, will be giving a Trunk Show talk and artwork display at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Schweinfurth Art Center. Her piece, “Spinning Tradition,” is one of 69 art quilts included in “Quilts=Art=Quilts 2022″ exhibition at the art center.
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
What bowl will Syracuse football play in? Most experts agree where Orange will finish season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will learn its bowl opponent and where it will play its 13th game on Dec. 4. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished in the middle of the pack of the ACC. With no six-win teams in the pool of nine bowl-eligible ACC teams, plus Notre Dame, Syracuse will fall toward the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to desirable options.
Overtons Take Over As New Owners Of Fulton’s Blue Moon Grill
FULTON – The Blue Moon Grill, 122 Cayuga St., in Fulton is now operated by Mat and Stephanie Overton, as announced by the Overtons. This follows a 17-year run by Bill and Karen Hubel as the owners and operators of the establishment, which has become a popular restaurant. The...
Syracuse finally got another win. Now everyone admits: A 5-game losing skid is ‘no fun at all’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The guest locker room at Alumni Stadium was filled with excitement, and even some cigar smoke, when Syracuse football finally made its way back inside following a chippy end to its win at Boston College. For five weeks, both SU coach Dino Babers and his players...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Improved Syracuse sidewalks invite citizens to ‘take a walk on me’ (Your Letters)
I want to thank Mayor Ben Walsh and his administration for the work they have been doing upgrading city sidewalks. As a child growing up in Boston, there were sidewalks everywhere in my neighborhood and in the connecting communities. The sidewalk was the boundary, set by my mother, as to how far I could go unsupervised from home. The sidewalks led to my school, the variety store, the playground and my friend’s house.
Monu Chhetri endured her dad’s death, war, refugee camp, and arranged marriage to break ground in CNY
Monu Chhetri’s early years may seem an unlikely prelude to her leadership in Syracuse. First was the death of her father when she was a child and the death of her brother a year later. Then came civil war and the terror of being forced from home at gunpoint, running away in the night, her family’s possessions burning in a heap. The war led to 19 years in a refugee camp. Next came an arranged marriage that made her feel like a bird in a cage and eventually a sudden and unexplained flight halfway-round the world to Syracuse.
Section III wrestling media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III wrestlers and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of players and coaches from over 20 teams and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
