The cities along Lake Erie and all the rivers that flow into it are allowed to dump millions of gallons of raw sewage every year into the waters. The farmers are being blamed for much of what the government is doing.
Most farmers manage their runoff very well with containment facilities. Why are they always blaming them because car washes that are all over never bother and automobile pollutants are all over roads also that run straight to lake with rain runoff.
Anytime I see the acronym EPA it immediately raises suspicions! The farmers are automatically the enemy and the biggest illedged culprits! The run off from storm sewers that every county and municipalities dump into the lake Erie watershed is a huge contributor. The city of Cleveland's antiquated sewer system floods the lake with untreated sewage every time there's a major rain,raising bacterial levels is one example! The western basin's shallow waters exacerbates this problem. This problem is far more involved than Fertilizer run off!The US EPA will do what they do best, complicate the problem,punish farmers, raise food costs and water rates and the alge blooms that lake Erie has always had will continue because that's not really what the goal is here! There are many other contributors to this problem that aren't even being mentioned!
Related
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
Ohio recreational marijuana backers eye 2023 ballot, as legislature looks at expanding medical marijuana
Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose Wants to Make it Harder to Amend Constitution. Evidence of a Problem is Lacking
$47 Million One-Year Tax Holiday to End In Ohio
Northeast Ohio’s most dangerous intersections, according to ODOT (interactive map)
The Spectrum: Change of power in Congress; Ohio board of ed going away?
Governor DeWine announces formal selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new Cyberspace mission
Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories
Controversial Michigan marijuana testing lab says potency results are legit. It has proof
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
Ohio AG alleges WarnerMedia and Discovery misled investors prior to merger
What to you need to know about Ohio deer season
Meijer donates $1 million to Midwest food pantries
As waitlists grow, Washtenaw County child care centers seek staff to meet demand
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
Michigan State Police joins multi-state operation on I-94
Former Oxford School Board members warn every Michigan parent
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
Ohio public pension funds sue Warner Bros. Discovery over $25 million in investment losses
E-superbike built by University of Michigan students reaching 160 mph speeds
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 20