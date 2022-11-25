ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

GDW.
3d ago

The cities along Lake Erie and all the rivers that flow into it are allowed to dump millions of gallons of raw sewage every year into the waters. The farmers are being blamed for much of what the government is doing.

Linda Relyea-Dodig
3d ago

Most farmers manage their runoff very well with containment facilities. Why are they always blaming them because car washes that are all over never bother and automobile pollutants are all over roads also that run straight to lake with rain runoff.

Troy Trimble
3d ago

Anytime I see the acronym EPA it immediately raises suspicions! The farmers are automatically the enemy and the biggest illedged culprits! The run off from storm sewers that every county and municipalities dump into the lake Erie watershed is a huge contributor. The city of Cleveland's antiquated sewer system floods the lake with untreated sewage every time there's a major rain,raising bacterial levels is one example! The western basin's shallow waters exacerbates this problem. This problem is far more involved than Fertilizer run off!The US EPA will do what they do best, complicate the problem,punish farmers, raise food costs and water rates and the alge blooms that lake Erie has always had will continue because that's not really what the goal is here! There are many other contributors to this problem that aren't even being mentioned!

