Suspect arrested in Thanksgiving shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded in Costa Mesa

Police have made an arrest for a shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded at a Costa Mesa apartment building Thanksgiving night.

The shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, the Costa Mesa Police Department tweeted .

Officers arrived on scene and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Police Department.

Two people were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead. The other remains in stable condition.

The three other victims were transported to nearby hospitals; one is in critical condition and the other two stable.

A man identified by police as a suspect was seen fleeing the area in a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

Early Friday morning, he turned himself into police, officials said. His name has not yet been released.

The identity of the person killed will be released upon notification of next of kin.

Residents said the suspect and victims knew each other and there appeared to be an argument before the shooting.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no immediate concern to the surrounding community, police said.

