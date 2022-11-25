ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

Endangered species lawsuit filed over Utah fish in Iron County pipeline proposal

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apHYO_0jNMHX0f00

An environmental group filed a formal notice to sue to the U.S. government over claims that a proposed water pipeline in southern Utah could threaten a fish species subject to protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The Pine Valley Water Supply Project, which managers in Iron County say is needed in the fast-growing Cedar City area, threatens the habitat of the least chub, a small minnow found only in Utah, according to representatives with the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit advocacy group based in Tucson.

The Center plans to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to protect the fish under the Endangered Species Act.

“The least chub is in the crosshairs of the Pine Valley Water Supply Project," said Krista Kemppinen, Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Center. “If this desperately imperiled fish doesn’t get federal protections, the repercussions could be catastrophic.”

The small fish, which is less than three inches long, once lived in rivers, marshes and ponds across Utah's Bonneville Basin, but survives in only seven wild populations, having lost much of its habitat to human development and predation from non-native species. It was placed on a "candidate list" for ESA protections in 2010.

The Center filed a petition in 2021 asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to explain how it would protect the species, especially with the Pine Valley project potentially impacting as much as half of the existing population. A draft filing of the project's potential environmental impacts suggested it could dry up some of the springs and habitat the fish needs to survive.

The agency didn't respond by a September deadline, prompting the Center to move forward with its legal action.

Water managers say the 66-mile pipeline project would send water that Iron County already owns from rural parts of Beaver County to the growing population in and around Cedar City. Water users in Iron County are already running low on water, having overdrawn their underground aquifer.

The county has eyed the Pine Valley project as the solution, and already owns the rights to more than 26,000 acre-feet of water between the Pine and Wah Wah valleys. That amount of water could roughly double the amount of water currently available, which proponents say could help the Cedar City area to keep up with population growth that has surged in recent years to as much as a 6.2% increase in 2021. State demographers say the county could double in size to some 100,000 population by 2065.

The project has been controversial with many locals, with concerns about the potential costs and protests from Beaver County and from some members of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, which has had rights to water in some of the areas identified in the pipeline plans. Some Iron County residents started a petition opposing the project.

Iron County has searched for years to find new sources of water, increasing its conservation efforts, implementing reuse plans and improving local infrastructure, but managers have long contended that those types of efforts to save water won't be enough.

The county was once part of plans for the Lake Powell Pipeline, a larger and also controversial project that would pipe water out of Lake Powell and send it to southwestern Utah, but the county backed out of that project a decade ago over cost concerns and amid hopes an alternative could be found.

Comments / 3

Related
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why Utah is updating its answers to common questions about the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year even if it's a shell of its old self. For instance, more than 115,000 people have already visited the Great Salt Lake Marina State Park this year, while another three-quarters of a million people have visited nearby Antelope Island, per Utah Division of State Parks data updated through the end of September. These visitation statistics don't include the bays on the lake's eastern edge, which also draw scores of even more people.
UTAH STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman, 31, died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Winter Storm to impact Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man

PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'

LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Winter storm kicks off work week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As most of us wake up in Utah there will already be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect. The advisory is for much of the state but has different starting times as the storm makes its way south. The earliest beginning time is 5 a.m. for the mountains north of I-80 including Mantua and Logan Summit. Snow should be falling and will continue to fall throughout the day, night, and into Tuesday. The storm will slowly head south, but much of it will remain around the Wasatch Front where it will deliver its biggest payload.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT warns winter storm bringing roadway impacts

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers that an upcoming winter storm will impact many Utah roads. UDOT reported the warning on its Twitter, Sunday afternoon. According to UDOT, the warning is valid from 6 am on Monday, Nov. 28 to noon on Tuesday,...
UTAH STATE
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy