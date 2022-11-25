Read full article on original website
Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Buffy”: Listen
Jenny Hval’s latest album Classic Objects was released in March, and, now, the Norwegian vocalist and composer is back with a new song called “Buffy.” Like its title might suggest, the track was inspired by the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Take a listen below. “Somehow...
Nakhane Announces EP, Shares New Song “My Ma Was Good”: Listen
Nakhane has announced a new EP: Leading Lines is due out December 16 via BMG. The four-song release is set to include “My Ma Was Good,” a new single from the South African artist that arrives alongside the announcement. Check it out below. The new single, according to...
Glorilla Performs “Tomorrow 2” With Cardi B at the 2022 American Music Awards: Watch
Memphis rapper Glorilla was among the performers tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. She performed her breakout single “Tomorrow 2” from this year’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. After beginning by rapping the song on a motorcycle, Glorilla was carried by a crowd of backup dancers and walked towards a sports car. It was there that Cardi B made a surprise appearance to rap her verse and join Glorilla for a dance routine. Watch it below.
Danny Elfman Shares Song From New Netflix Movie White Noise: Listen
Danny Elfman has shared the first song from his score for White Noise. Listen to “Duel Lecture” below (via Variety). Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel arrives on Netflix on December 30 after a limited theatrical run from November 25. Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and André 3000 are among the stars. The first trailer came out in August.
Sufjan Stevens Joins Rosie Thomas for New Christmas Song “We Should Be Together”: Listen
Rosie Thomas has teamed up with Sufjan Stevens for a new Christmas song. The artists made “We Should Be Together” with Thomas’ husband, the folk musician Jeff Shoop. It follows Thomas’ 2008 holiday album A Very Rosie Christmas and Stevens’ Christmas efforts Songs for Christmas and Silver & Gold. Listen below and head to Bandcamp where Thomas is selling editions of the necklace featured on the single artwork.
Kali Malone Announces New Album Featuring Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen
Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone has announced Does Spring Hide Its Joy, a new album with cellist Lucy Railton and electric guitarist and Sunn O))) member Stephen O’Malley. The 3xLP release has a runtime of more than two hours. Each song shares its title with the album; the first to be released is “Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2.3.” The album is due out January 20 via Ideologic Organ. Check out the new track below.
Animal Collective Play Rare Pavement Bootlegs in NTS Radio Mix: Listen
For the past few years, Animal Collective’s Geologist (aka Brian Weitz) has hosted a monthly show on NTS Radio called The O’Brien System. The freeform radio show features an eclectic assortment of experimental music about which Weitz is excited, and, for the latest episode, he teamed up with his bandmate Avey Tare (aka Dave Portner) to revisit their love for one particular band: Pavement.
Liv.e Announces New Album Girl in the Half Pearl
Liv.e is set to return with her second album: Girl in the Half Pearl is due out February 10 via In Real Life. The follow-up to Couldn’t Wait to Tell You will include a new song called “Wild Animals,” which arrives with an accompanying video. Check it out below.
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Breaks Down New Albums by Weyes Blood and Dream Unending
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Associate Editor Sam Sodomsky rolls through to offer insight on the impossibly lush new record from Weyes Blood, whom he recently interviewed, as well as the moody metal of Dream Unending’s Best New Music album Song of Salvation.
Kendrick Lamar Shares New “Rich Spirit” Video: Watch
Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song “Rich Spirit.” It follows visuals for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95,” and “We Cry Together.” Calmatic directed the new vidoe, which is set in an opulent home. Watch the clip below.
Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
The 15 Best Music Books of 2022
Lavishing sustained attention on music is one way to show that you love it – here at Pitchfork, where we are perhaps a little biased, it is our favorite way – and each year brings a flood of great new music books giving the opportunity to do just that. The best music books, whether they are history, cultural criticism, memoir, or some hybrid of all three, give you new ears with which to listen. What follows is a list of favorites from 2022, picked by Pitchfork staffers and contributors. (If a few of the entries seem familiar, that’s because they are excerpted from past Book Club entries.) Happy reading!
Listen to Cleotrapa’s “On the Radar Freestyle”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The real New York It Girls are here. The Bronx’s Ice Spice gave the world a peek at the lingo, style, and unbothered confidence of the city’s flyest, and her right hand Cleotrapa is ready to do the same. Growing up in Park Hill, Staten Island to a Nigerian mother, Cleotrapa went from Facebook dialogue starter to social media influencer to rapper in about four years. Earlier in 2022, Cleo put out one of her first official singles “I Don’t Trap,” where she laid out her mantra: “It’s Cleotrapa, I’m not a trapper, whatever, like/But I be in my bag like one.”
CEO Trayle Shares New Video for “Craxk Flow”: Watch
Atlanta rapper CEO Trayle has shared a new music video for the song “Craxk Flow” from HH5, his latest mixtape. Directed by Never Panic Films, the visual follows CEO Trayle as he raps along to the track from the comfort of a luxurious home. Meanwhile, a saxophonist struts outside. Watch it below.
Watch Rauw Alejandro Perform “Desesperados” at the 2022 Latin Grammys
Rauw Alejandro took the stage at the 2022 Annual Latin Grammy Awards tonight (November 17), where he performed a medley of hits backed by a troupe of dancers—some wearing masks, others decked out in patent leather. Alejandro did live renditions of his Chencho Corleone collaboration “Desesperados,” as well as “Lejos del Cielo,” “Más de Una Vez,” and his song with Baby Rasta, “Punto 40.” Watch it all go down below.
Wizkid Performs “Money & Love” on Fallon: Watch
Wizkid was the musical guest on the latest episode ofThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Nigerian vocalist performed his song “Money & Love” from his latest album More Love, Less Ego. Watch his performance below. More Love, Less Ego is the fifth studio album from Wizkid. It’s...
“Contingency Song”
Jane Remover’s “Contingency Song” has the liminal atmosphere of an airport terminal, full of beeping and whirring, people who never stop moving around you but won’t look directly at your face. Since their 2021 breakout album frailty, the 19-year-old artist has ventured further into shoegaze and drone music to explore dread and stagnation; the gloomy, six-plus-minute “Contingency Song,” the longest of any of their tracks, continues this trend. Incorporated into its grinding hum is what sounds like slowed-down sirens and whistling wind. As its gloomy climate grows in harshness, Jane shuts down over a destructive relationship: “I pour the boiling water on my hand/I still feel enough to touch myself,” they croon, the image of self-harm echoing lines from an old Laura Les song (“I just held a candle to my fingers/Smell it on my clothes 'cause flesh lingers”). The pulverizing noise soon eclipses them, squealing and churning until a sense of resignation begins to close in.
Listen to Loe Shimmy’s “Playboi Carti”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The list of noteworthy Loe Shimmy singles, leaks, and Florida fast remixes from this year is getting long. There was “Not the Same,” a fast-paced song that taps into his Pompano Beach roots while drawing from Michigan for inspiration. There’s “Bounty,” a jazzy joint where his croaky voice takes on a slight R&B bent. And if you want to make your day a little better, just throw on “A Day in the Noya,” his tropical sounding team-up with Tallahassee’s LuhTyler. “Playboi Carti” doesn’t sound much like those tracks, but it’s just as good. His bone-dry voice feels even more strained than usual, and he starts in a sleepy mutter before gradually picking up the pace. Backdropped by a breezy beat, Shimmy’s words sail over the instrumental. It’s so chill that even the fast version could lower your heart rate.
Joe Rainey, Nia Archives, Fievel Is Glauque, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Watch Beth Orton Perform “Fractals” on Corden
Beth Orton stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform “Fractals” from her latest album, Weather Alive. Check it out below. Orton followed up her 2016 album, Kidsticks, with Weather Alive in September. It features contributions from Alabaster dePlume, drummer Tom Skinner, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, and bassist Tom Herbert.
