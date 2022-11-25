Even as more workers report to an office than did a year ago, hybrid work that allows them to work from home at least part of the time remains the dominant trend. More than half of people with remote-capable jobs expect to work in a hybrid arrangement by the end of the year, according to Gallup, and online searches for hybrid jobs are up by 130% in the last year, according to IT-recruiting firm Frank Recruitment Group.

