California State

Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
Treasury Yields Slip as Investors Assess Impact of China's Covid Policy

U.S. Treasury yields pulled back on Tuesday as investors closely watched Covid developments in China and digested comments from Federal Reserve officials on monetary policy plans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last down by around 4 basis points to 3.661% at 6:31 a.m. ET. The 2-year...
The 10 Best Cities for Finding a Hybrid Job That Pays $100,000 Or More―They're Not All on the Coasts

Even as more workers report to an office than did a year ago, hybrid work that allows them to work from home at least part of the time remains the dominant trend. More than half of people with remote-capable jobs expect to work in a hybrid arrangement by the end of the year, according to Gallup, and online searches for hybrid jobs are up by 130% in the last year, according to IT-recruiting firm Frank Recruitment Group.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Google, iHeartMedia to Pay Illinois $1.5M For Allegedly Airing Misleading Smartphone Ads

Google and iHeartMedia have agreed to pay a total of more than $9.4 million dollars to seven states, including Illinois, to settle claims over allegedly deceptive advertisements, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Monday. According to Raoul's office, an investigation began following 2019 when Google contracted iHeartMedia personalities to record...
ILLINOIS STATE
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022

Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
Benzinga

Snap Urges Employees To Resume Full Time Office Starting February

Snap Inc SNAP CEO Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February. “I believe that spending more time together in person will help us to achieve our full potential,” Bloomberg reports citing his internal memo.
The Looming Threat of a Rail Strike is Back. As Biden Asks Congress to Step In, Here's How it Could Affect You

As a busy holiday season gets underway, the looming threat of a potentially "devastating" rail strike is back. President Joe Biden on Monday asked Congress to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up legislation this week to impose the deal that unions agreed to in September.
MARYLAND STATE
Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

