Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
U.S. Criticizes China's Zero Covid Strategy, Says Beijing Needs to Boost Vaccination Among Elderly
Top U.S. health officials said China's zero Covid strategy is not an effective way to control the virus, and Beijing should focus on vaccinating the elderly. The White House, in a statement, said the Chinese people have the right to protest peacefully. Rare protests broke out against Covid lockdowns in...
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
CEO of Multimillion-Dollar Company Casetify Shares His No. 1 ‘Super Underrated' Business Tip
Wesley Ng learned the fundamentals of running a business by watching his parents run their restaurant in Hong Kong. "It was not venture-backed obviously," the 41-year-old said with a laugh. "What's the most important thing to have to survive? Profits." Ng now runs his own business, Casetify, with the same...
Citigroup's Latest Rebuke Is Also Not a Huge Surprise
The Federal Reserve and FDIC recently announced that Citigroup had a shortcoming in its 2021 "living will" plan.
Treasury Yields Slip as Investors Assess Impact of China's Covid Policy
U.S. Treasury yields pulled back on Tuesday as investors closely watched Covid developments in China and digested comments from Federal Reserve officials on monetary policy plans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last down by around 4 basis points to 3.661% at 6:31 a.m. ET. The 2-year...
Idealab Founder Bill Gross Started Selling Solar Energy Kits in 1973 at 15 Years Old. Now He's Leading Solar Tech Company Heliogen
Bill Gross is best known for founding technology incubator Idealab in 1996 after starting a string of tech companies. Today, Gross devotes virtually all of his time being the CEO of clean energy company Heliogen, which concentrates solar energy into high-heat by using an array of circular mirrors. But to...
The 10 Best Cities for Finding a Hybrid Job That Pays $100,000 Or More―They're Not All on the Coasts
Even as more workers report to an office than did a year ago, hybrid work that allows them to work from home at least part of the time remains the dominant trend. More than half of people with remote-capable jobs expect to work in a hybrid arrangement by the end of the year, according to Gallup, and online searches for hybrid jobs are up by 130% in the last year, according to IT-recruiting firm Frank Recruitment Group.
Tech Companies Begin Rerouting Critical Chip Supplies to Trucks With Rail Strike Looming
DHL Global Forwarding says technology companies are among clients moving shipments to trucking with the risk of a national freight rail strike in December. Chips are critical to industries from tech to autos. The logistics company warned of hot spots of rail congestion in Dallas, Fort Worth, and El Paso.
Why Elbit Systems Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV shares rose 26.3% to $0.7994 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA 510K premarket clearance for PainShield Plus, its dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device. Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 20.3% to $0.6983 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc KALA shares rose...
Google, iHeartMedia to Pay Illinois $1.5M For Allegedly Airing Misleading Smartphone Ads
Google and iHeartMedia have agreed to pay a total of more than $9.4 million dollars to seven states, including Illinois, to settle claims over allegedly deceptive advertisements, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Monday. According to Raoul's office, an investigation began following 2019 when Google contracted iHeartMedia personalities to record...
Defying Forecasts, Crude Oil Prices Have Wiped Out Most of This Year's Gains and Could Head Lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022
Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
Snap Urges Employees To Resume Full Time Office Starting February
Snap Inc SNAP CEO Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February. “I believe that spending more time together in person will help us to achieve our full potential,” Bloomberg reports citing his internal memo.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
As BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy, What to Know About Crypto Investor Protections
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, about two weeks after the collapse of FTX. Investor protections for crypto are different from those for more traditional holdings, such as stocks and bonds. Crypto falls in a gray area of law and regulation, according to legal experts. Investors must...
China Touts Vaccination Progress as It Seeks Reopening Path; Encourages Booster Shots for Seniors
BEIJING — Mainland China announced significant progress Tuesday in getting Covid-19 booster shots for people "over age 80." As of Monday, 65.8% of that age category had received booster shots, an official told reporters. That's up from 40% as of Nov. 11, according to prior disclosures. China also announced...
These Riderless Electric Lawn Mowers Can Run on Their Own for 10 Hours
Gas-powered lawn mowers are almost as bad for the environment as gas-powered cars, and just like cars, the bigger the mower, the bigger the carbon offender. Now a Colorado-based startup is experimenting with commercial-grade electric mowers that not only produce no carbon emissions, but can run on their own. No rider necessary.
The Looming Threat of a Rail Strike is Back. As Biden Asks Congress to Step In, Here's How it Could Affect You
As a busy holiday season gets underway, the looming threat of a potentially "devastating" rail strike is back. President Joe Biden on Monday asked Congress to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up legislation this week to impose the deal that unions agreed to in September.
