Stock Futures Bounce as China Covid Concerns Ease
U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday as worries over unrest in China and its Covid protocols appeared to ease. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 7 points higher. Overnight, a Chinese official told reporters that 65.8% of...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is looking for a rebound after Monday's rout, which came as investors watched protests in China against the government's harsh anti-Covid measures. China's economy is already prone to fits and starts due to President Xi Jinping's "zero Covid" policy, which relies heavily on mass quarantines, and mass unrest would create a new level of uncertainty for the nation of 1.4 billion people, as well as global markets. This week, investors are also preparing to digest a new wave of earnings reports (Hewlett Packard Enterprise reports after the bell Tuesday) and the November jobs report, which lands Friday. Read live markets updates here.
U.S. Criticizes China's Zero Covid Strategy, Says Beijing Needs to Boost Vaccination Among Elderly
Top U.S. health officials said China's zero Covid strategy is not an effective way to control the virus, and Beijing should focus on vaccinating the elderly. The White House, in a statement, said the Chinese people have the right to protest peacefully. Rare protests broke out against Covid lockdowns in...
As BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy, What to Know About Crypto Investor Protections
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, about two weeks after the collapse of FTX. Investor protections for crypto are different from those for more traditional holdings, such as stocks and bonds. Crypto falls in a gray area of law and regulation, according to legal experts. Investors must...
Cisco, Starbucks And This Industrial Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 dropped around 1.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Elbit Systems Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV shares rose 26.3% to $0.7994 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA 510K premarket clearance for PainShield Plus, its dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device. Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 20.3% to $0.6983 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc KALA shares rose...
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022
Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
European Markets Choppy as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat by mid-morning, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.5%. Chemicals stocks fell 1.1% while basic resources added 2.4%.
Snap Urges Employees To Resume Full Time Office Starting February
Snap Inc SNAP CEO Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February. “I believe that spending more time together in person will help us to achieve our full potential,” Bloomberg reports citing his internal memo.
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart
'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
Tech Companies Begin Rerouting Critical Chip Supplies to Trucks With Rail Strike Looming
DHL Global Forwarding says technology companies are among clients moving shipments to trucking with the risk of a national freight rail strike in December. Chips are critical to industries from tech to autos. The logistics company warned of hot spots of rail congestion in Dallas, Fort Worth, and El Paso.
Google, iHeartMedia to Pay Illinois $1.5M For Allegedly Airing Misleading Smartphone Ads
Google and iHeartMedia have agreed to pay a total of more than $9.4 million dollars to seven states, including Illinois, to settle claims over allegedly deceptive advertisements, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Monday. According to Raoul's office, an investigation began following 2019 when Google contracted iHeartMedia personalities to record...
Treasury Yields Slip as Investors Assess Impact of China's Covid Policy
U.S. Treasury yields pulled back on Tuesday as investors closely watched Covid developments in China and digested comments from Federal Reserve officials on monetary policy plans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last down by around 4 basis points to 3.661% at 6:31 a.m. ET. The 2-year...
The 10 Best Cities for Finding a Hybrid Job That Pays $100,000 Or More―They're Not All on the Coasts
Even as more workers report to an office than did a year ago, hybrid work that allows them to work from home at least part of the time remains the dominant trend. More than half of people with remote-capable jobs expect to work in a hybrid arrangement by the end of the year, according to Gallup, and online searches for hybrid jobs are up by 130% in the last year, according to IT-recruiting firm Frank Recruitment Group.
Chinese Tesla Rival Nio and Giant Tencent Partner to Work on Self-Driving Tech
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio and tech giant Tencent agreed to work together on areas including autonomous driving and high-definition mapping. The technology giants are looking to cash in on Beijing's focus on so-called new energy cars. For Tencent, the partnership with Nio provides it with another opportunity to push...
How FTX ‘Death Spiral' Spelled Doom for BlockFi, According to Bankruptcy Filing
BlockFi's Chapter 11 bankruptcy troubles began with FTX, a BlockFi advisor said in a court filing, with a liquidity injection that was supposed to save the company. BlockFi advisor Mark Renzi said that BlockFi was completely unlike FTX, but laid the lion's share of the blame at the feet of many others: on the broader markets, on bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, and on FTX.
How Liquid Death's 40-Year-Old Founder Turned ‘the Dumbest Name' and a Facebook Post Into a $700 Million Water Brand
Let's face it: Water is boring. Sure, it's essential to your health and few beverages can be more crisp or refreshing, but most bottled water brands are fairly bland and uninspiring — featuring the same interchangeable references to mountains, springs or both. Over a decade ago, Mike Cessario started...
Apple Crowns App Dubbed As Threat To Instagram, TikTok 'iPhone App Of The Year'
Apple Inc. AAPL has announced the 2022 App Store Awards winners. What Happened: Apple announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, highlighting the games and applications that encouraged people to “engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones.”
China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says
The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
