ROCKFORD — Gas prices across the city dropped more than 21 cents per gallon in the last week, down to an average of $3.76 per gallon at the pump. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations in Rockford, the cheapest station in the city sat at $3.19 per gallon Sunday and the most expensive was priced at $4.29 per gallon.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO